Ferguson: I Love Mondays

For many years, I’ve heard people moan and groan, expressing hatred and disdain for Mondays. The dread of starting a new workweek. Their weekend was over before they knew it, etc., etc., etc. Chances are you’ve heard the same complaints or made them yourself.

But me? In my role as a minister, I loved the fresh start of a Monday. I loved exploring the Bible and seeing where my next sermon would go. I loved following up with visitors from the day before. I loved checking in on people I cared for deeply. To say I miss Mondays is only surpassed by missing preaching on Sundays. I miss both.

But then I entered the corporate world. Suddenly, Mondays took on a different flavor, a foreign feel, and for whatever reason, they weren’t quite as energizing or inspiring.

Maybe it’s the grind. Maybe it’s the feeling that Mondays are the same every week. But Mondays are different now. I haven’t started complaining about Mondays every Sunday yet, but I understand why Mondays can be hard.

But as I write this on a Saturday evening, I’m looking forward to Monday. Seriously. I can’t wait for Monday to arrive. I can’t wait to start the workweek.

Please, please let me start the workweek. The one where I visit clients, share scripture, encourage the caretaker, and otherwise try to bring a measure of peace and comfort to a difficult situation.

I’m ready for the new week. Let Monday arrive because Saturday has just about killed me. My back hurts, and my hands are rough. I have a few small cuts and gouges in my fingers—even a splinter or two.

Today has seen me struggle and fight to get a retractable air hose reel installed in my shop. It required a trip to the hardware store. I used various instruments of torture to strip and refinish my stainless-steel griddle—a process that took untold hours and left me frustrated. I picked green beans. I seasoned the griddle and a smoker. I pressure-washed the front walkway and steps.

Did I mention my back hurts? The truth is, everything hurts. And it’s just Saturday. Tomorrow afternoon, I’m going to be finishing up some things that are still left undone. I’m tired and ready for Monday—maybe then I can get some rest!

“Let the favor of the Lord our God be on us; establish for us the work of our hands — establish the work of our hands!” (Psalms 90:17 CSB)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com