Ferguson: May the Fourth Be With You

It’s the Fourth of July, y’all! At least it was when I began writing this column. The Fourth of July!

American Independence Day! Our nation’s 250th birthday. I remember the Bicentennial, and here we are 50 years later. Who’da thunk it?

What a day. Ice cream. Blackberry dump cake. Smoker smoking. Griddle sizzling. Potato salad. Chips. Dips. Appetizers. Watermelon. It’s been a smorgasbord of holiday cooking, good food, family, and fun, including a water slide for the littles.

The house was full. Two of my siblings and their spouses. A couple of our own children. Two grandsons. Dad, his sweet wife, one of Dad’s brothers and his wife, along with a family of local cousins. Did I mention the house is full? Don’t forget the dogs. There were five here. Yep. It was wild, crazy, and loud. Thank goodness for air conditioning, because the outside temperature and humidity were brutal. But all in all, it was a fitting family tribute to this wonderful country we call home. The day also served as a surprise 85th birthday for my dad.

Goodness, I had hoped they would all leave before it got dark, and they did. As Dad once wrote, happiness is tail lights going down the driveway.

Just kidding. Sort of. Smile!

I’m not oblivious to our country’s problems. I can’t help but see and hear the shenanigans in our nation’s capital. I’m well aware that we face a harsh divide across political, social, cultural, and religious lines. We are a nation of fragmented people, and if I’ve learned anything in life, it’s this: “People are people and people are always going to people.”

In other words, we tend to be difficult and demanding, both individually and collectively. In our differing tribes and persuasions, in our opposing beliefs, we can be extremely hard to deal with. Knuckleheads. Hardheads. Or, if you celebrate Christmas in July, as Buddy the Elf says, Cotton-headed ninny-muggins.

But not today. Today we are Americans. Weird. Strange. Unusual. Individualistic. Tall. Short. Skinny. Overweight. Good-looking. Ugly. Our family histories come from all over the world. We look similar. We look different. We are different.

But not today. Today we understand that we all bleed the same color. We all share in the blessings (and curses) of the United States of America. We are Americans. We are blessed to live here, and I am thankful for all the freedoms afforded us—especially the freedom to worship without censure.

Happy Birthday, America! May you live up to your potential!

“Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his faithful love endures forever.” (1 Chronicles 16:34 CSB17)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com