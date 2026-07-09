Ole Miss coach Pete Golding during Sugar Bowl against Georgia in New Orleans
Ole Miss coach Pete Golding during Sugar Bowl against Georgia in New Orleans. | Taylor Graham-HottyToddy.com Images

Preseason Polls Are Flawed, But Ole Miss Will Take No. 8

BY Taylor Hodges

Phil Steele dropped his 2026 preseason poll this week, which means it’s time for the annual reminder that preseason polls are mostly meaningless.

They’re not built on anything that’s happened on the field. They’re stitched together from last year’s results, returning production, transfer additions and whatever gut feeling a voter has about a team’s trajectory.

History backs that up. LSU opened last season as a top five team and ended the year searching for a new coach. That’s not exactly a smooth landing.

Every year, at least a handful of preseason top 10 teams fall apart, and a few unranked teams crash the party by October. The sport is too chaotic for summer predictions to hold up for long.

But here’s the twist. Preseason polls also matter a lot.

They create the starting point. And once that starting point exists, voters tend to adjust from it rather than rebuild their rankings from scratch every week.

A team that starts high has a much easier path to finishing high. A team that starts low has to fight the narrative, the speculation and the weekly debate about whether the polls are wrong and what it’ll take to fix them.

So the best advice is simple. Look at preseason polls with a little bit of salt. They’re not gospel, but they’re not completely useless either.

With that in mind, Ole Miss showing up at No. 8 in Steele’s preseason poll is a good place to be.

It’s a little awkward to see the Rebels behind Oklahoma, a team they beat last season, and ahead of Miami, the team that knocked them out in the CFP semifinal.

But based on what we know about the 2026 landscape, No. 8 feels about right.

It’s a sign of respect. It’s a sign of expectation. And it’s a sign that Ole Miss enters the season with a national profile that won’t require a month of convincing.

Of course, all of this is temporary.

Once the games start, these rankings will get shaken like a snow globe. Someone will rise. Someone will fall. Someone will surprise everyone.

So enjoy this while it lasts.

It may not survive September, but it’s still a pretty good place to start.

Phil Steele’s Preseason Poll

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Oregon
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas
  6. Indiana
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Miami
  10. USC
  11. Alabama
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Michigan
  15. Washington
  16. South Carolina
  17. BYU
  18. Tennessee
  19. Penn State
  20. Iowa
  21. LSU
  22. SMU
  23. Florida
  24. Clemson
  25. Florida State
  26. Utah
  27. Wisconsin
  28. Pitt
  29. Auburn
  30. UCLA
  31. Houston
  32. Nebraska
  33. Missouri
  34. Vanderbilt
  35. Minnesota
  36. Louisville
  37. TCU
  38. Arizona
  39. Virginia
  40. Virginia Tech
  41. Illinois
  42. Maryland
  43. Baylor
  44. Georgia Tech
  45. UCF
  46. Rutgers
  47. Boise State
  48. Kansas
  49. Northwestern
  50. UTSA
  51. Mississippi State
  52. NC State
  53. Duke
  54. Fresno State
  55. Arkansas
  56. Kentucky
  57. West Virginia
  58. Wake Forest
  59. Kansas State
  60. North Carolina
  61. Texas State
  62. Colorado
  63. Michigan State
  64. Oklahoma State
  65. Purdue
  66. James Madison
  67. Syracuse
  68. New Mexico
  69. Navy
  70. Stanford
  71. San Diego State
  72. Florida Atlantic
  73. Arizona State
  74. Old Dominion
  75. Cal
  76. Western Michigan
  77. Cincinnati
  78. Tulane
  79. Army
  80. UNLV
  81. Tulsa
  82. USF
  83. Liberty
  84. Air Force
  85. Marshall
  86. East Carolina
  87. Memphis
  88. Miami (OH)
  89. Louisiana
  90. Louisiana Tech
  91. Boston College
  92. Utah State
  93. Eastern Michigan
  94. Jacksonville State
  95. Washington State
  96. Colorado State
  97. North Texas
  98. Toledo
  99. Hawaii
  100. Iowa State
  101. North Dakota State
  102. Western Kentucky
  103. Arkansas State
  104. Temple
  105. Wyoming
  106. Troy
  107. Appalachian State
  108. Delaware
  109. FIU
  110. Ohio
  111. Kennesaw State
  112. Nevada
  113. Rice
  114. Oregon State
  115. Georgia Southern
  116. New Mexico State
  117. Akron
  118. Coastal Carolina
  119. Bowling Green
  120. South Alabama
  121. Central Michigan
  122. Charlotte
  123. Louisiana-Monroe
  124. Middle Tennessee State
  125. UAB
  126. UTEP
  127. Buffalo
  128. UConn
  129. Georgia State
  130. Kent State
  131. San Jose State
  132. Sam Houston State
  133. Missouri State
  134. Northern Illinois
  135. UMass
  136. Ball State
  137. Southern Miss
  138. Sacramento State

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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