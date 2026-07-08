What’s Next for Ole Miss Football on the Recruiting Trail?

Ole Miss has spent the last two weeks stacking commitments left and right, and the run has been impressive.

Six additions in 12 days will do that. The Rebels have built a top 15 class, landed three of Mississippi’s top four prospects and already set a modern‑era program record with 14 blue‑chip recruits.

Now comes the hard part that can really shake things up.

What’s next isn’t just more commitments. It’s keeping the ones already on board.

Before that, though, there’s one more name to watch.

Ole Miss is on commitment watch for 2027 tight end Colton Johnson, a three‑star prospect from Baxter, Tennessee. Johnson is a 6‑foot‑4, 230‑pound multi‑sport athlete who caught 36 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns last season while also making 133 tackles on defense. He holds more than 50 offers, and Ole Miss has been in this recruitment for a long time thanks to Jake Schoonover’s work in the Volunteer State.

If Johnson jumps in, he’ll be the seventh commitment in 12 days and another piece in a class that already looks like one of the strongest in program history.

But the next phase is flips, and that’s where things get tricky.

Ole Miss isn’t finished on the trail.

The board still includes high‑profile names, and the staff will stay aggressive with fall visits and behind‑the‑scenes relationship building.

The biggest flip targets are clear. Caden Moss, one of Mississippi’s top recruits, committed to Ohio State but remains a priority.

Four‑star defensive back Tae Walden Jr. chose Oregon last week, and he’ll stay near the top of the list too.

There are other names, including five‑star running back David Gabriel Georges, former Rebel commit Coderro McDaniel and instate linebacker Frederrick Ford who committed to Michigan, but Moss and Walden are the ones who would reshape the class if things break right.

This is where the work gets harder. Holding a top 15 class through the fall takes constant attention. Committed prospects will return to Oxford for SEC game weekends, and that’s when the real recruiting happens.

Pete Golding and the staff will be selective from here, focusing on realistic flip candidates and making sure the current group stays locked in through December.

Ole Miss is in a good spot.

The momentum is real.

But the work is far from over.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class