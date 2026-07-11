Pete Golding Sounds More Confident in Ole Miss’ Offensive Line

If you listen closely to Pete Golding talk about his roster, you can tell he feels better about the offensive line than he did at the end of last season.

Not finished. Not perfect. But better.

For an offense built around a returning quarterback, an elite running back and a deeper receiver room, the line’s development might be the biggest swing factor in how far Ole Miss can go.

Golding didn’t hide the names he trusts. He started with the interior.

“I think the offensive line is starting to come together with Patrick Kutas and Brycen Sanders up front,” he said in a recent appearance on the Talk of Champions podcast.

That’s the foundation. Kutas gives Ole Miss a steady presence inside, and Sanders has grown into one of the more reliable pieces on the roster. Together, they give the Rebels something they didn’t always have last season: stability.

Then there’s Terez Davis, a Maryland transfer that didn’t play last season.

“Terez is really coming along at left tackle,” Golding said.

Left tackle is the position that keeps coaches awake at night. It’s the blindside. It’s the spot where one mistake can turn into a turnover or an injury. Golding’s confidence in Terez isn’t just a personnel update. It’s a sign that Ole Miss might actually have an answer there.

The right tackle spot is the one question Golding didn’t try to dress up.

“We’re still managing the right tackle situation right now,” he said, “but I think there are some guys who can step up.”

That’s honest. And it’s the kind of honesty that tells you the competition is real. Ole Miss doesn’t need a superstar at right tackle. It needs someone who can play winning football, protect the edge and let the offense function without constant help from tight ends or backs.

The line’s development ties directly into the success of the offense’s most electric player.

“Obviously, with Kewan (Lacy) coming back, he’s very electric in the backfield and one of the best backs in the country,” Golding said.

Lacy, the preseason All-American running back, can make defenders miss. He can turn a crease into a chunk play. But even elite backs need space. They need angles. They need linemen who can get to the second level.

The difference between a good season and a great one for Lacy might be how quickly this line gels.

It also ties into the quarterback. Returning starters at that position are gold in college football, but they’re only as good as the protection in front of them. Golding knows that. He knows the offense can’t reach its ceiling if the line is inconsistent.

That’s why this matters. It’s not just about plugging holes. It’s about creating a group that can survive a long season, handle SEC defensive fronts and give Ole Miss the balance it needs to win games in November.

From the way Golding talks, this isn’t a patch job. It’s a reset. Kutas, Sanders, Davis and Delano Townsend give Ole Miss a core. The right tackle battle gives them urgency. And the depth behind them gives the staff options they didn’t have last fall.

“I’m really excited about the depth,” Golding said. “We have a lot of guys who can play winning football.”

If that holds true, Ole Miss will be just fine along the offensive line.