Tough, Competitive and All In: Golding Sets the Ole Miss Standard

Pete Golding has only been the Ole Miss football head coach for a short time, but he already has some long-term plans in the works.

One of those is the mentality he wants to see in the Rebels.

He didn’t talk about scheme or recruiting or facilities. He didn’t mention playoff expectations or NIL strategy. He went straight to mentality, and he went straight to the truth as he sees it.

“Our guys would be the first to tell you this: If you aren’t tough, competitive and don’t love football, Ole Miss isn’t for you,” Golding said this week at SEC Media Days. “We’re going to get after you every day. There’s going to be an expectation that you’re at your best every day, and we’re going to hold you to an extremely high standard.”

That line sounds simple, but Golding wasn’t offering a slogan. He was offering a standard. And the standard he laid out is the kind that doesn’t fit neatly on a T‑shirt unless you print it in big block letters.

Tough. Competitive. Love football.

Those are the three traits he kept coming back to. Not speed. Not size. Not stars. He wants players who love the sport more than the perks that come with it.

Golding said there are two types of players in college football right now.

“There’s the group that loves football, and there’s the group that loves what football can do for them,” Golding said. “That second group likes the nicer car and the nicer condo. But when shit gets hard, and it will, that group runs because they don’t love football.”

That’s the core of his identity pitch. Ole Miss is not for the second group. He wants players who want to be coached hard, who want to be held accountable, who want to be around other elite players who push them. He said that’s what he loves about this roster. There’s a toughness to it. There’s a willingness to be challenged.

And that matters even more now, because Golding is coaching in an era where half the roster might be new every year.

Ole Miss brought in 50 new players this offseason. That’s not unusual anymore. It’s the new normal. But it creates a problem he was honest about. He doesn’t know how some of them will respond when things get difficult.

“Their tape was really good,” he said. “But I haven’t seen them get hit in the mouth yet, and I don’t know how they’ll respond.”

So he tries to find out. He puts them in the fire. He creates adversity. He watches how they react. But even then, he said you don’t truly know until you get into a game.

That’s where the mental toughness shows up. That’s where the next‑play mentality becomes real. Every elite team he has been around has been good at those things.

Ole Miss wants to be one of those teams. Golding believes this group can be one of those teams. He said they aren’t perfect and they will make mistakes, but he’s curious to see how they respond when the moment hits and the pressure rises.

“If that mental toughness continues developing in the right direction,” he said, “this could be a special group.”

That’s the identity he’s building. Not a catchphrase. Not a marketing campaign. A mentality. A standard. A challenge.

Every team is responsible for its own legacy. Golding is trying to make sure Ole Miss writes one that comes from toughness, accountability and a real love for the game.

And if he gets that, he won’t need a T‑shirt. The identity will show up on Saturdays.