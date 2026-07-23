Two Ole Miss Heisman Candidates, One Goal and Zero Conflict

The easy storyline is that Ole Miss has a problem. Two Heisman candidates. One football. One trophy. One spotlight. It’s the kind of thing that usually turns into a debate show segment about “splitting votes” or “internal pressure” or “who deserves it more.”

But inside the building, it’s not a problem at all. It’s barely even a topic.

Kewan Lacy said it as simply as anyone could:

“Even if I win or he wins, I feel like we’re both going to win,” All-American running back Kewan Lacy said at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

That’s not a line. That’s how he sees it. And it’s how Trinidad Chambliss sees it too.

They arrived together. They played early together. They grew together. They carried Ole Miss through a playoff run together. And now they’re navigating a Heisman campaign together. Not as rivals. As partners.

A shared climb, not a competition

Lacy didn’t hesitate when asked whether he worried about splitting votes with Chambliss.

He didn’t even entertain the idea. Because to him, the Heisman isn’t a race against his quarterback. It’s a race against complacency, against bad habits, against anything that keeps Ole Miss from winning.

Chambliss echoed the same thing Wednesday.

“Individual success and the awards that come with it are only based off how good your team is,” Chambliss said.

That’s because winning the Heisman isn’t the goal. Winning is the goal. And if winning puts both of them in New York, great. If winning puts one of them in New York, also great. If winning puts neither of them in New York but gets Ole Miss back to the playoff, that’s still a good outcome.

Pete Golding isn’t worried

If there were ever a coach who might be concerned about distractions, it would be a first‑year head coach inheriting a playoff roster and two national award campaigns. But Golding didn’t sound concerned. He sounded almost amused that anyone would think he should be.

“Individual accolades, in my opinion, come from team success,” he said. “Those two are wired the right way. I have zero concern about it becoming an issue.”

Golding didn’t downplay the Heisman campaigns. He didn’t pretend they don’t matter. He didn’t tell his players to ignore them. He framed them correctly: as a byproduct of winning, not a threat to it.

He even went a step further.

“I’m all about putting people in positions to have success, whatever that looks like,” Golding said. “It’s part of our responsibility to put them in position to have as much success as they can.”

That’s not a coach trying to manage egos. That’s a coach embracing the reality that he has two elite players who earned this attention.

And a team good enough to support it.

The Heisman campaign isn’t a distraction

Golding pointed out that last year’s success wasn’t just about Lacy and Chambliss. It was about the offensive line, the receivers, the defense, the staff, the system. “They’d be the first ones to tell you that,” he said.

And he’s right. Chambliss said exactly that: “I’m nothing without my team.”

That’s why the Heisman campaign works. It’s not built on two players trying to outshine each other. It’s built on two players who understand they only shine because the team does.

If Ole Miss has two Heisman contenders in November, it means Ole Miss is exactly where it wants to be.

That’s the part people miss.

If Lacy and Chambliss are still in the race late in the season, it means Ole Miss is winning. It means the offense is rolling. It means the defense is doing its job. It means the Rebels are in the playoff conversation again.

Lacy and Chambliss aren’t competing against each other. They’re competing with each other for the same thing.

And that’s why the Heisman campaign isn’t a storyline to manage. It’s a sign of what Ole Miss has built.

Two stars. One goal. No conflict. Just a team trying to get back where it believes it belongs.