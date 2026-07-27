One Obvious and One Overlooked Trap Game Await Ole Miss

Every college football schedule has a couple of landmines, better known as trap games.

These are games that don’t look dangerous on paper but absolutely can be. They show up in August as routine matchups and turn into October headaches.

Ole Miss has two of them this season, and one is obvious while the other isn’t as obvious.

Let’s start with the one everyone can see coming.

The Obvious Trap Game

Ole Miss hosts LSU in what might be the most anticipated game of the entire season.

It’s the first SEC game for teams with new head coaches. It’s Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford less than a year after leaving for LSU before the CFP. It’s the return of the four Ole Miss players who followed him.

It’s going to be emotional, loud and probably a little chaotic. Kiffin will probably say something to stir the pot. The crowd will be out for blood. Ole Miss will want to prove he made a mistake, and so on.

It’s the kind of game that drains everything out of a team, but it’s not a trap game.

The trap game comes seven days later when Ole Miss has to go to Florida.

The Gators aren’t a guaranteed powerhouse right now, but Gainesville is never an easy place to play. Ole Miss knows that better than most. The 2024 loss there kept the Rebels out of the playoff. Now Florida has a new coach and will either be coming off a big win against Auburn or trying to avoid an 0‑2 SEC start.

Either way, they’ll be desperate.

That’s the classic trap game formula. Emotional high, physical toll, road trip, opponent with something to prove. If you drew it up in a lab, it would look exactly like Ole Miss at Florida.

But that’s not the only one.

The Not-So-Obvious Trap Game

This one doesn’t come with the drama of LSU. It doesn’t come with the history of Gainesville. It’s not circled on every preseason preview. But it checks every trap game box.

Ole Miss plays Auburn at home on Oct. 31. It’s an early Saturday game. It’s sandwiched between two of the SEC’s best teams. The Rebels go to Texas the week before, then host Georgia the week after. And after Georgia, they go to Oklahoma.

That’s a brutal stretch. Texas, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma. Three heavyweights and one team that, on paper, looks like the easiest of the four.

That’s exactly why it’s a trap.

Auburn has a new coach and a roster that could realistically be anywhere from 3‑5 to 6‑2 by Halloween. They’ll be unpredictable. They’ll be motivated. And Ole Miss will be coming off a physical road trip to Austin while already thinking about Georgia, a team the Rebels have been a thorn in the side of the last couple of seasons.

It’s the classic look‑ahead spot. The kind of game where you blink and suddenly you’re down 10‑0 in the first quarter wondering what happened.