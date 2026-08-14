Progressive reportedly set to become Ole Miss’ on-field logo sponsor

Ole Miss is set to add a major new revenue stream inside Vaught‑Hemingway Stadium.

Rebels247’s Chase Parham was the first to report that Progressive and Ole Miss are finalizing a multi‑year agreement for the insurance company to become the on‑field logo sponsor beginning in 2026.

Progressive and Ole Miss are finalizing a deal for the insurance giant to be the on-field logo partner for Rebel football. Progressive is partnering with more than a dozen schools including Georgia. Those are the only 2 in the SEC. https://t.co/uu8fYfkBbA — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) August 14, 2026

The expected three‑year deal should be official next week, though Ole Miss officials haven’t made any official announcements. Once finalized, Progressive’s logo will appear on the playing surface starting with the Rebels’ home opener on Sept. 12 against Charlotte.

It’s another sign of how quickly college athletics is shifting in the revenue‑sharing era. Schools are expanding commercial inventory wherever the NCAA allows it, and on‑field logos have become one of the most valuable pieces available.

Progressive will serve as the on‑field sponsor for more than a dozen programs this season, including Georgia as another SEC member.

The NCAA began permitting corporate marks on football fields in 2024. Under the rules, schools can display up to three advertisements, one at midfield and two smaller logos elsewhere. Ole Miss has spent much of the past year evaluating how to maximize that space, especially with the House settlement opening the door for schools to directly share revenue with athletes.

The Rebels already tested the waters last fall. Aflac served as the on‑field sponsor for Ole Miss’ 2025 game against Florida as part of a one‑off agreement, and the school is finalizing a broader deal with Aflac as well.

While both companies operate in the insurance world, they work in different segments and aren’t considered direct competitors.

Progressive’s arrival marks another step in Ole Miss’ push to expand its commercial partnerships and stabilize long‑term revenue.

And it comes as the Rebels prepare for a high‑profile start to the 2026 season.

Ole Miss opens the year on Sept. 6 against Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville before returning home the following week with a new logo on the turf and another major sponsor in the fold.