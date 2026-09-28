The SEC narrowly avoided a nightmare after Tennessee’s illegal onside kick

Ole Miss never got to a point against Florida where it considered attempting an onside kick. If it did, though, a game earlier Saturday presented a new, highly effective onside kick method.

No. 20 Tennessee trailed No. 1 Texas by three points after scoring a touchdown with 1:22 left to play in the game. The Volunteers lined up for an onside kick, but instead of placing the ball on a kicking tee, Tennessee kicker Jackson Ross drop-kicked the ball.

The ball had a lot of spin and squeezed by a Texas player and Tennessee recovered the ball at midfield. Field goal range was only 20 yards away at that point, but the Longhorns never let the Vols get there.

Good thing, too, because the SEC just clarified that Tennessee’s onside kick was illegal.

“The onside kick with 1:22 to play in the Texas at Tennessee football game on Saturday was incorrectly officiated and should have resulted in a five-yard penalty on Tennessee and a replay of the down.

“A drop kick is permissible, but a free kick must be made from the kicking team’s restraining line which is the 35-yard line on a kickoff, unless relocated by penalty. The ball was at least one yard behind the 35-yard line when it was kicked.

“In addition, after the ball is ready for play the kicker may not change his lateral position between the hash marks. That spot can change only after a charged timeout or on a subsequent kick. The kicker movement after the ready signal violated the rule.

“The correct enforcement is a five-yard penalty and a replay of the down. The Southeastern Conference regrets the error and will continue working with the Secretary/Editor for NCAA Football Rules and officials to ensure consistent application of free-kick rules.”

Statement on onside kick in Texas at Tennessee game:#SECFB pic.twitter.com/GEbjZON1yO — SEC Officiating (@SECOfficiating) September 28, 2026

Imagine if Tennessee had been able to get into field goal range and force overtime? Or what if the Volunteers scored a miraculous, last-second touchdown.

Would the result be reversed? That’s a nuclear warhead of a question and would cause more of an inter-conference divide than LSU trying to play NFL players.

If the result was overturned, the Texas favoritism accusations would only grow louder than they already are. If it wasn’t, Texas fans would angrily yell as loud as possible about being wronged.

So, the SEC is lucky it avoided having to answer that thorny question.

It’s also good the SEC clarified the onside kick was illegal or else some aggressive teams might adopt it as their standard kickoff.

For Ole Miss, it would’ve been better than what happened Saturday against Florida with London Montgomery having two long kickoff returns.