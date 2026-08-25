Ole Miss puts Chambliss and Lacy on Times Square billboards for NYC

New York City just got a taste of Rebel pride.

Ole Miss put quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy on giant digital screens in Times Square this week. The billboards started running Monday and they’ll stay lit for two full weeks.

Nearly 300,000 people walk through Times Square every single day. That makes it one of the most photographed spots in the entire country.

Ole Miss chose that spot on purpose to put Chambliss and Lacy in front of a massive audience of football fans and tourists alike.

The billboard push falls under the Rebels’ H6I5MEN campaign.

That effort has been building buzz for Chambliss and Lacy all preseason as both players draw attention for national awards. Fans have already seen yard signs and other H6I5MEN gear pop up around Oxford since July.

Carter explains decision

Keith Carter serves as Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. He talked about why the school picked Times Square for this campaign.

“Times Square is one of the most iconic places in the world and it is the perfect backdrop for us to showcase two exceptional student-athletes,” Carter said. “Trinidad and Kewan have earned the opportunity to be discussed for the Heisman and other awards and we are excited to support them and introduce their stories to an even broader audience.”

Carter’s words show how much the athletic department believes in these two players heading into the 2026 season.

Chambliss and Lacy have both been mentioned in early talk about the Heisman Trophy and other top individual honors.

Ole Miss shared a short clip of the billboards on social media Monday morning. The post used the hashtag H6I5MEN and told fans to look for Trinidad and Kewan in Times Square.

The Rebels’ football account posted the video straight from New York.

Fans can join campaign too

Ole Miss isn’t stopping with billboards.

The school wants everyday fans to be part of the H6I5MEN push as well. Anyone who wants a piece of the campaign can grab a premium package through olemissmemories.com.

The two-week New York run stands as one of the largest billboard showcases a college football program has pulled off in recent memory.

It puts Chambliss and Lacy’s faces in front of a national crowd well before the Rebels ever take the field this fall.

Ole Miss opens its season against Louisville on Sept. 6, and this kind of exposure sets the stage for a big year in Oxford.

Rebs fans back home can feel proud watching their stars shine on a stage that big.

Ole Miss continues finding new ways to tell its story beyond the SEC footprint, and this Times Square run gives Chambliss and Lacy a spotlight that reaches coast to coast.

Information from Ole Miss Athletics is included in this story.