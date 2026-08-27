Barnes, Reed and Curtis are rewarding Ole Miss’ early investment

Every year you hear coaches talk about the value of enrolling early, but this fall at Ole Miss you can actually see it.

You can hear it in the way Pete Golding talks about his freshmen. You can hear it in the way veteran players describe them.

And you can see it in how quickly some of these newcomers have pushed their way into real conversations about playing time.

This isn’t the old model where freshmen show up in June, spend August trying to survive camp and maybe help on special teams.

The early enrollees are arriving ready to contribute, and Ole Miss has three perfect examples in Landon Barnes, Carmelow Reed and Jayden Curtis.

All three showed up in the spring. All three got thrown into the system months before most freshmen even unpack a dorm room. And all three are already paying off that decision.

Golding didn’t mince words about the advantage.

“The benefit is that we got them here in the spring,” he said at his weekly Monday press conference. “They got that transition period, and all three of those guys are much more comfortable in the system than they were in the spring because of the reps during the summer and fall camp.”

Barnes is the most obvious case. He came from Duncanville, one of the best high school programs in Texas, and he’s been flashing since the moment he arrived.

Teammates have noticed. At SEC Media Days, Will Echoles went as far as saying Barnes has the talent to become an All-American one day. That’s not something players usually say about someone who’s been on campus for five minutes.

Curtis might be the quieter story, but he’s just as interesting.

He signed as a three-star defensive end out of St. Martin, and Golding called him “the steal of that class.”

Coaches love his quickness and believe he could help later in the season. That’s not normal for a freshman defensive lineman. That’s what happens when a kid gets 15 spring practices instead of trying to learn everything in the middle of August chaos.

Reed is more developmental, but even he’s ahead of schedule. He’s learning behind a deep group that includes Echoles, Kam Franklin, Suntarine Perkins, Blake Purchase, Jonathan Maldonado and Jordan Renaud. That depth gives Ole Miss the luxury of letting Reed grow at the right pace instead of rushing him.

And that’s the real point here.

Early enrollment doesn’t guarantee a freshman will play. It guarantees they won’t be overwhelmed.

It gives them time to learn the system, adjust to college strength programs, understand expectations and watch older players do things the right way.

Golding said it himself. The best part is seeing veterans talk about the freshmen, because it means the culture is working.

“The further we go, I think some of them will have roles,” Golding said. “Those three guys will be ready sooner rather than later.”

That’s the modern blueprint. Get them in early. Get them comfortable. Let the older guys set the tone. Then, when the season hits, you’re not hoping a freshman can help. You’re expecting it.