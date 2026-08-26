A healthy Caleb Cunningham has Pete Golding excited

Ole Miss has been waiting more than a year to see the real version of wide receiver Caleb Cunningham.

Not the injured freshman who barely got on the field. Not the five‑star prospect stuck on the sideline. The actual player they believed they were getting when he arrived as one of the top recruits in the country.

This week brought the first real sign that he’s ready to be that guy.

The Maxwell Football Club named Cunningham to the preseason watch list for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, a nod that usually goes to players expected to make an immediate impact. It’s a little unusual for someone who technically isn’t a first‑year player, but Cunningham’s story fits the criteria. He played in only three games last season and caught one pass for 19 yards before injuries shut everything down.

Now he’s healthy. And Ole Miss is treating him like a breakout candidate.

Pete Golding didn’t hide his excitement.

“Caleb Cunningham is finally healthy again. I think he gives us a different presence than we’ve had out there,” Golding said earlier this week. “He’s who we expected him to be when he got here over a year ago. It has been really nice to get him back out there healthy. He’s just a different body type.”

That’s the kind of quote coaches save for players they think can change games. And Cunningham fits the mold. He was a five‑star prospect. He was ranked as the No. 21 overall recruit in his class and the No. 2 wide receiver in the country. He was the top player in Mississippi. He arrived with expectations that didn’t disappear just because his first season stalled.

Now he’s stepping into an offense built for players like him.

Ole Miss is going to play fast. Really fast. The tempo is going to create possessions, snaps, mismatches and opportunities for receivers who can win one‑on‑one battles.

Cunningham is big enough to be a problem for corners and athletic enough to be a problem for safeties. If he stays healthy, he’s going to get chances.

And that’s why the watch list makes sense.

The award goes to freshmen who produce. Cunningham is in an offense that will give him volume. He’s finally healthy. He’s flashing the potential Ole Miss saw when it signed him. And he’s stepping into a season where the Rebels need someone to emerge behind their established playmakers.

The semifinalists will be announced November 4. The finalists come out December 2. The winner is named December 28.

That’s a long way off. But for the first time since he arrived, Cunningham looks like he’s in position to make the kind of run people expected.