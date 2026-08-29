SEC’s plan to block former NFL players collapses in court

College football is officially back, but the biggest winners and losers aren’t the ones playing actual games today. They’re the ones fighting in courtrooms.

And the SEC is taking a big loss.

According to attorney Darren Heitner, the league and commissioner Greg Sankey will comply with every new ruling that applies to them, including the injunction out of Louisiana. That’s a quick pivot from where the SEC stood earlier this week, when it rolled out its own rules and penalties aimed at stopping schools from rostering players who had already spent time on NFL rosters.

And to add additional clarity, such cover only exists when it comes to rostering players who are named plaintiffs in the action that includes language in a court order prohibiting the conference from taking action against the institution and its coaching staff. — Darren Heitner (@heitner) August 29, 2026

Those rules didn’t last long.

“My understanding is that the SEC and Greg Sankey will comply with all applicable court orders, including those in Louisiana,” Heitner wrote in a social media post. “This portion of a newly issued order should be sufficient to give schools comfort with rostering athletes despite threatened penalties. SEC is a Defendant.

“To be clear, nothing requires any school to roster any player. However, if the school decides it is in its best interests to do so, the court order should provide sufficient cover.

“And to add additional clarity, such cover only exists when it comes to rostering players who are named plaintiffs in the action that includes language in a court order prohibiting the conference from taking action against the institution and its coaching staff.”

The SEC is listed as a defendant in the Louisiana case, which makes the situation pretty straightforward. The judge’s order says schools can roster former NFL players without fear of punishment, and for now, that’s the reality the conference has to operate under. The injunction essentially freezes the SEC’s new policy before it ever had a chance to take effect.

Heitner added some clarity, noting that compliance doesn’t mean the league agrees with the ruling or plans to abandon its stance long‑term.

It simply means the SEC is following the law as it stands today while the broader fight continues in court.

College sports has been living in this legal gray area for months, and the SEC’s move is another reminder of how quickly the ground keeps shifting. The conference tried to draw a hard line. A judge drew a different one.

And until the next ruling arrives, everyone is adjusting on the fly.