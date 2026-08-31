Beyond the stars: Five Ole Miss players worth watching in 2026

With many returning and transfer players on the Ole Miss roster everyone wants to know who to keep an eye on.

Hotty Toddy News has narrowed it down to five players, who haven’t been shown on The Sphere in Las Vegas this weekend. Here’s who we chose and why.

Kam Franklin, DE

Defensive end Kam Franklin is the only returning player at his position from last season. Franklin being from Tupelo, Miss. played into him staying and loving Ole Miss.

While being on the field last season Franklin had a total of five sacks and a forced fumble for the Rebels. Franklin is already getting recognition for the upcoming season by being named to the 2026 Preseason All-SEC Third Team.

After having such a strong 2025 season with the Rebels, Franklin seems to be a cornerstone piece for the rebels defense in this upcoming season.

Antonio Kite, CB

Returning cornerback Antonio Kite is a fifth-year senior from the state of Alabama. Kite is 6-foot, 190 lbs. which provides him with a rare mix of size and elite speed for his position. Kite clearly uses this to his advantage because his play last season he earned him Preseason All-SEC Third Team honors. He is projected to be one of the top corners in the SEC for this upcoming season.

Jalyn Crawford, CB

Auburn transfer cornerback Jalyn Crawford will start his first season with the Rebels. Similar to Kite, Crawford has elite speed and athleticism that pairs nicely with his lengthy frame.

Looking at tape from last season, Crawford appears to be a true shutdown corner that sticks to receivers. His elite recovery speed helps him get beat far less than most corners. Not many quarterbacks wanted to test that skillset last season.

We hope to see this success translate into the upcoming season for the Rebels.

Joshua Dye, RB

Coming from Southern Utah, running back Joshua Dye is joining a crowded backfield for this upcoming season. Dye is one of the most efficient and highest rated running backs in the SEC. He dominated at Southern Utah University last season with over 1,800 yards on the ground and 28 touchdowns.

Dye may have some competition with fellow transfer Mahki Frazier and sophomore Shekai Mills-Knight, but Dye is set up to make a massive impact behind Kewan Lacy.

Horatio Fields, WR

A 6-foot-2 wide receiver from Auburn, Horatio Fields joined the Rebels after an injury limited his playing time last season. Fields played in the first four games before being injured for the rest of the season, but during those games he impressed many.

With the wide receiver room being crowded this season, Fields will need to make a good impression early on which he is more than capable of doing. It will be interesting to see his performance this season coming back from his previous injury.

No. 9 Ole Miss kicks off the season Sunday in the Music City Kickoff against No. 24 Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m.