Ole Miss must slow Isaac Brown to control Louisville offense

If you want to boil Ole Miss’ defensive job on Sunday down to one sentence, it’s this: stop Isaac Brown and make Louisville prove it can win any other way.

That’s the entire ballgame. Everything else is secondary.

Brown isn’t just Louisville’s best player. He’s one of the most efficient backs in college football the last two seasons. He led the FBS last season at 8.8 yards per carry. Twenty‑two of his 106 attempts went for 10 yards or more. Across two seasons, he’s run for 2,057 yards on just 266 carries. Nobody in the country has averaged more yards per carry over the last two seasons, and only two backs have produced more yards after contact.

He’s the engine. He’s the identity. He’s the problem Ole Miss has to solve.

Pete Golding didn’t bother pretending otherwise.

“This kid is special,” he said. “He’s explosive on tape and really good in space. He has the top‑end speed to finish. I think he’s one of the best backs we’ll see all year.”

Louisville’s offense goes as Brown goes. Jeff Brohm stays patient, stays committed and stays predictable in the best way possible. When the game tightens in the third and fourth quarter, Brown gets the ball. That’s the plan. That’s the rhythm. That’s the challenge.

So, Ole Miss has to take that away.

Golding laid out the blueprint clearly.

“Gang tackling, keeping the edges and not losing leverage are going to be critical in the run game,” he said. “From a tackling standpoint, we have to do a really good job getting to the ball.”

This isn’t a game where one missed tackle is just a missed tackle. Brown turns mistakes into explosives. He turns arm tackles into 12‑yard gains. He turns hesitation into touchdowns. If Ole Miss limits him, Louisville has to lean on quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who has talent but far less certainty.

And that’s the point.

If Brown is rolling, Louisville controls the pace, the clock and the stress level.

If Brown is limited, the Cardinals have to ask Kienholz to win the game. Maybe he can. Maybe he can’t. But that’s the bet Ole Miss wants to make.

Golding knows the stakes. He also knows the opponent.

“It’s a Top 25 team at a neutral site,” he said. “If you’re not on your best game, you’re going to get beat, as you should.”

Louisville isn’t opening with a mystery. It’s opening with a star running back who has carved up everyone he’s faced.

Ole Miss doesn’t need to shut him down completely. It just needs to make him human. It needs to force second‑and‑eight instead of second‑and‑three.

It needs to make Brohm think twice. It needs to make Kienholz play quarterback instead of spectator.

Stop Brown. See if Kienholz can win. Let the chips fall where they may.

Sometimes the simplest plan is the right one.