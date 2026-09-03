Ole Miss’ season opener will test more than Pete Golding’s defense

Before Ole Miss gets to Sunday and the actual football, Pete Golding has already spent months preparing for the part of his new job that nobody sees.

Calling a defense is one thing. Managing an entire game is something else entirely.

It’s time, communication, structure and rhythm. It’s knowing what’s coming before it comes. And for Golding, the only way to get good at it is the same way players get good at anything: practice.

He didn’t sugarcoat it. Moving from defensive coordinator to head coach means everything around the game changes. The responsibilities stack up. The decisions come faster. The moments between drives, the ones that used to be spent on the bench with linebackers or talking through adjustments with a position coach, now belong to him.

“We went through some of the kinks from round one through the semifinals,” Golding said of last year’s playoff run. “It was nice to have three games to try some different things out and figure out, from an efficiency standpoint, what gives you your best shot.”

That stretch gave him a preview of what Sunday (and Saturdays) will feel like. But the real work happened long before Week 1.

Golding has spent the spring, summer and fall camp building a routine around situational football. Two‑minute drills. Four‑minute offense. End‑of‑half decisions. End‑of‑game decisions.

He and his staff recreate scenarios from around the conference, walk through them, talk through them, and then watch the tape to see what they would change.

“The more you put yourself in that environment, the more you can go back, talk through it, watch the tape and say, ‘Hey, we should have done this,’” he said. “A lot of that is done before the game.”

That’s the part he keeps coming back to. Preparation isn’t just a buzzword. It’s the entire point.

Golding wants every situation to feel familiar before it ever happens. He wants multiple coaches on the same page. He wants communication flowing cleanly from the booth to the sideline and from the front to the linebackers. He wants the plan built before kickoff so game day becomes execution, not improvisation.

“Even tomorrow, the last 15 minutes will be nothing but situational football,” he said. “It’s for the players, don’t get me wrong. But it’s also for the coaches.”

That’s the adjustment. As a coordinator, you live inside your side of the ball. As a head coach, you live inside the entire game.

Golding knows he can’t disappear into defensive calls the way he used to. He has to manage momentum, time, communication and structure. He has to be present in every moment, not just the ones when the defense is on the field.

“That will allow me to still focus on the flow of the game, the momentum and critical situations,” he said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

Ole Miss hired Golding because of his defensive mind. But the job he’s stepping into requires something bigger. It requires the ability to see the whole picture and make decisions that ripple across the roster. It requires the kind of preparation he’s been drilling for months.

Sunday will be the first real test of how far he’s come. And it won’t take long to see how ready he is.