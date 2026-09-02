Preseason SEC power rankings: Ranking all 16 teams before kickoff

College football sorely needs shiny objects to distract fans and everyone else from the circus that’s going on in courthouses around the country.

And those shiny objects we know as games are about to be here.

Saturday is the first full slate of games this season and most of the SEC will kick off their seasons then. Missouri goes first on Thursday, followed by Oklahoma on Friday. Ole Miss is another outlier, starting its season Sunday night.

All eyes will be on the SEC as it looks to break a three-year national championship drought. So, who are the teams best positioned to do that? And who is hoping to avoid a winless record in conference play?

We can use power rankings as a way to determine that pecking order. So, let’s start the season right with the first SEC power rankings of the year.

Taylor’s SEC Power Rankings