Five Ole Miss players who made a big Week 1 impression

No. 9 Ole Miss had to lean on its stars Sunday night to defeat No. 24 Louisville 41-38 with a last second field goal.

Trinidad Chambliss bounced back from a rough first half to throw for more than 300 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns. Lucas Carneiro came through with the game-winning 48-yard field goal after missing a 46-yarder earlier in the game.

Kewan Lacy was his normal playmaking self when he was on the field. Suntarine Perkins and Kam Franklin led a disruptive defensive front.

But that was all expected. What wasn’t expected or known was who else would step up into a starring role of their own. A few Rebels did just that at the home of the Tennessee Titans.

Here are five Ole Miss players who showed Sunday that they’re about to have huge seasons (presented in alphabetical order).

Deuce Alexander, WR

This is an easy choice. A pair of 62-yard touchdowns that came entirely from Alexander running by a defender will easily lead to a big day. It’s fitting the player wearing the No. 1 jersey number proved he’s about to blow up like past receivers have.

You could say Alexander was already considered a player about to have a big season, but it wasn’t guaranteed. Finishing the game with five catches for 159 yards makes that about as close to guaranteed as you can.

Tah’j Butler, LB

The Georgia Tech transfer recorded eight tackles, three solo, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup that could’ve easily been an interception against Louisville. And he didn’t even start the game.

Butler got more playing time as the game progressed and he seemed to do a good job dropping into pass coverage. Keaton Thomas had more tackles, but a player who didn’t even start finishing with the second-most tackles is a sign of a player capable of having a big season.

Luke Ferrelli, LB

If anything ever comes out of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s public accusations and ensuing NCAA investigation about Ole Miss tampering with Ferrelli, it may still be worth it.

Ferrelli seemed to be on the field the entire game and finished with five tackles, two solo, a sack and a tackle for a loss. But what made him impactful was how Ole Miss used him to spy quarterback Lincoln Kienholz when the signal caller started using his legs to beat the Rebels.

Ferrelli won the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He may be in line for a similar award from the SEC.

Caleb Odom, TE

New offensive coordinator John David Baker used a lot of formations with two tight ends, as expected. It worked Sunday night and if it continues to work, Odom will be a household name.

Odom had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown catch was a perfectly thrown pass by Chambliss between three defenders and another accurately thrown pass to Odom on the game-winning field goal drive. However, we know even the most well thrown passes aren’t always caught. Odom caught his.

If he keeps making those catches, questions will be asked about what the previous coaching staff was doing with such a skilled playmaker.

Blake Purchase, DE

The Oregon transfer got the start at defensive end opposite of Kam Franklin and was all over the place against Louisville. He recorded five tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

Will Echoles said at SEC Media Days that Purchase could end up leading Ole Miss in sacks and we just saw why. Opposing offenses will be focused on Franklin, which opens the door for Purchase to make an impactful play.