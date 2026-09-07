Golding’s Louisville debrief points to what Ole Miss must fix before LSU

Getting a walk-off field goal in Ole Miss’ opener wasn’t what Pete Golding wanted against Louisville.

Coaches don’t want openers that feel a whole lot closer than a coach wants.

There was probably a lot of emotion from coaches and some of the players at halftime and again after the 41-38 win. But it looked from the body language like several folks weren’t exactly happy.

“In today’s day and age of college football,” Golding said later, “you assemble a really good football team on paper, then you go through scrimmages and fall camp. and then you get these opportunities to play and really figure out what you have.”

He didn’t waste time getting into it, calling his team “resilient” but also “far from perfect in all three phases.”

Golding described the night as “a tale of two halves on both sides of the football,” and that framing carried through everything else he said. It may have been a more colorful description behind closed doors.

The offense started slow, and Golding admitted as much right away.

“We came out pretty slow offensively,” he said, before crediting the halftime response that got things moving again. “I was really proud of how they came in at halftime and made really good adjustments.”

That in-game fix is part of why Ole Miss survived, but it’s also proof the slow start shouldn’t have happened against a team that everybody knew was capable of a fight.

The defense unravels in the second half

If the offense’s story was one of recovery, the defense’s story went the other direction. Golding didn’t hide from it.

“I just didn’t think we responded defensively the right way,” he said. “A lot of mistakes, missed tackles and communication errors that led to explosive plays.”

He even coined a term for part of the problem, calling some of the breakdowns LOVs, short for “lack of violence,” which he described as “bad angles and not wanting to finish with effort.”

That’s a coach naming a problem so specifically that it’s clearly been bothering him. Golding said the fix starts with practice habits rather than scheme changes, explaining that Tuesday sessions matter most.

“We have to do a really good job on our Tuesdays when we go live tackling,” he said, adding that reps in those situations are limited and have to count.

Was LSU already on anyone’s mind?

Given how close the calendar has LSU circled, it was fair to ask if Louisville got looked past even a little. Golding wasn’t having it.

“I could be naive, I guess, but I don’t think it had anything to do with the game,” he said, pointing instead to the offseason grind his players put in. “Our kids worked their tails off this summer and worked their butts off in fall camp.”

Instead of blaming distraction, Golding circled back to execution.

“We didn’t take really good angles at times. We didn’t set leverage at times. We had coverage busts,” he said, laying the mistakes at the feet of details rather than focus.

That distinction matters heading into a much tougher opponent. Sloppy angles and busted coverage don’t usually get better just because everybody’s more locked in for a bigger game.

Chambliss steadies ship, but ball has to stop coming loose

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earned some of Golding’s most direct praise for how he handled the second-half turnaround.

“He took ownership and came out,” Golding said, pointing to the string of scoring drives that followed. “I think five of our first eight drives in the second half were scoring drives.”

That stretch is a big reason Ole Miss had a chance to win at all.

But Golding wasn’t ready to let the turnover issues slide, even with his quarterback playing well.

“We have to take care of the football,” he said, a phrase that came up more than once during his session with reporters.

He also made sure to point out Louisville’s own turnovers weren’t the product of Ole Miss forcing anything on defense.

“It definitely wasn’t because we were knocking the ball off guys on defense, I know that.”

The kick, and the kid who made it

Golding lightened up a bit when the conversation turned to Lucas Carneiro, whose 48-yard field goal won the game after an earlier miss. Carneiro told Golding walking off the field.

“He said, ‘Coach, I told you I got you,’ because he felt so bad when he missed the earlier one.,” Golding said.

Golding’s own message back to his kicker doubled as a little self-deprecation.

“That was the mulligan,” he said of the miss. “I shanked my driver, too. We’re going to need you at the end of this.”

He’s not alone in that. Some of would take a day and a half to play 18 holes if we got a bonus every time we hit the ball off line. Carneiro doesn’t need those very often.

But the coach still trusts Carneiro in those spots.

“He’s an elite player, but he’s an elite kid, too,” Golding said. That trust matters given how many close games the SEC tends to produce.

The real message heading into LSU

Golding kept returning to one idea more than any other: that this win only means something if Ole Miss actually learns from the tape.

“My message to the team was that our goal is to go 1-0,” he said, but he made clear the record alone wasn’t the point. “If we don’t go into this tape with an open mind and learn from the mistakes, then it’s going to take a loss to do it.”

That’s about as blunt as a coach gets after a win, and it’s worth remembering with LSU and Lane Kiffin arriving in Oxford on Sept. 19.

Golding even acknowledged watching part of LSU’s opener himself, saying the Tigers “played really well on defense” and had “some really good players up front.”

Against a team like that, the same missed angles and fumbles won’t just make things close. They’ll decide the outcome. The Tigers did face a Clemson team that would probably struggle against Louisville this year but they don’t play.

“I like that the bar is where it is right now because that’s a real football team and they’re going to have a really good season,” Golding said. “We have to clean these things up.”

How Ole Miss actually cleans those things up before LSU shows up is the only thing that matters between now and Sept. 19.