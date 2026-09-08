Louisville gave Ole Miss a lesson it won’t want twice

Ole Miss didn’t need a complicated postgame autopsy to understand why Louisville kept finding receivers running wide open down the field.

Pete Golding didn’t blame injuries. He didn’t blame the green dot changing helmets when Keaton Thomas left injured. He didn’t blame the limited live tackling in fall camp. He didn’t blame the double duty of being head coach and defensive play‑caller. The reason was much simpler.

Communication. Or the lack of it.

“We were very fortunate in that game that guys bounced back late and made plays when they needed to win the game,” Golding said. “You aren’t always going to get those opportunities when you play good football teams and you bust coverages, miss 19 tackles and give up 240 yards after contact.”

That’s the part that stuck with him. Not the scheme. Not the calls. Not the injuries. Just the mistakes. And the mistakes weren’t complicated. They were basic, Day 1 install calls that broke down because someone didn’t communicate.

“Some of these calls were Day 1 camp calls that we didn’t communicate,” Golding said. “It wasn’t even a motion that created it or anything else. It was just a lack of execution and a lack of focus at some critical points.”

Ole Miss did have injuries in the secondary. Sharif Denson didn’t play. Antonio Kite went out early. Thomas left in the second half. Backups were forced into meaningful snaps. But Golding didn’t treat that as a reason for what happened.

That’s football. Guys get hurt. Guys get thrown in.

Same thing with the green dot. Keaton Thomas went down, but Golding shut down the idea that the communication system suffered.

“No, absolutely not,” he said. “It wasn’t the communication of the call from the front six that was the issue. It was tackling the guy with the ball.”

He didn’t blame the tackling circuits or the limited live reps in fall camp either. He explained the technique issues — bad angles, stopping feet on contact, lunging — but he didn’t use any of it as a shield.

“The angles were very poor,” Golding said. “Those are all correctable things because it was never a lack of violence where a guy actually turned it down.”

He didn’t blame the headset. He didn’t blame the workload. In fact, he said he felt more comfortable calling the game than he ever has.

“I felt very in the game and locked in,” Golding said. “We just didn’t execute it, which we have to get corrected.”

So if it wasn’t injuries, wasn’t communication equipment, wasn’t tackling circuits, wasn’t play‑calling, and wasn’t scheme, what was it?

Attention to detail. And the only way some players learn attention to detail is by messing it up.

Golding didn’t sugarcoat that part.

“A lot of these guys, you tell them, show them, walk through it and try to create it, but until it happens to them, sometimes that sense of urgency and understanding isn’t always there,” he said.

It’s the stove analogy. You can tell a kid the burner is hot. You can show them it’s hot. You can warn them over and over. But they don’t really learn until they touch it.

Louisville was the stove.

“Most busts from a defensive standpoint are strictly a lack of communication,” Golding said. “It’s an open‑book test. You’re standing right beside three other people. Ten of the 11 are doing everything right and you’re not. What are we doing?”

That’s why he wasn’t interested in excuses. That’s why he wasn’t interested in explanations. That’s why he wasn’t interested in anything other than fixing the problem.

And the good news for Ole Miss is that communication is fixable. It’s not a talent issue. It’s not a scheme issue. It’s not a physical limitation. It’s a focus issue. It’s a detail issue. It’s a repetition issue.

Golding believes the players see it now. They felt it. They touched the stove. They know what happens when they don’t communicate.

And now they have to correct it.

Because the next time a receiver runs wide open down the field, the Rebels might not get the chance to hit a game‑winner.