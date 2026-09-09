Theatre Oxford’s ‘Miscast Musicals’ Fundraiser Set for Sept. 13

OXFORD, Miss. – What happens when some of Oxford’s favorite performers get to sing the songs they would probably never be cast to perform?

That is the idea behind Theatre Oxford’s Miscast Musicals Cabaret, a one-night-only fundraiser set for Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at The Powerhouse.

For one night, the usual casting rules are out the window. Local performers will step into unexpected roles, take on songs audiences may never hear them sing otherwise and have a little fun with musical theatre along the way.

The evening will feature Jason and Danica Boyd, Susan Bradley, Gavin and Bailey Boyd, Alyssa Flasch, Maci Gallimore, Rhonda Hackworth, Tori Hutchinson, Davis Jones, Summer Lillian, Berkley Madaris, Miranda Marsh, Avery Sams, Justin Smith, Paula Stack, Bill Taylor and Sara Dudley Thompson.

Audiences can expect plenty of surprises as performers tackle songs and characters far outside their usual casting types. The result is designed to be part concert, part comedy and part celebration of the local theatre community.

Tickets are offered on a “pay what you can” basis, making the cabaret an easy way to enjoy a night of live entertainment while supporting Theatre Oxford.

All proceeds will benefit Theatre Oxford’s 2026-27 season and its mission of bringing quality theatre to the Oxford community.

A cash bar will be available, table seating is offered and a reception will follow the performance, giving guests a chance to visit with performers and fellow theatre supporters after the show.

Tickets are available online through the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council at oxfordarts.com/shop/product/7237-mismuscab913 or may be purchased at the door.

Miscast Musicals Cabaret begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at The Powerhouse in Oxford. For one night only, expect familiar voices, unexpected songs and casting choices that would probably never survive a normal audition room.

About Theatre Oxford

Theatre Oxford has been bringing live theatre to the Oxford community for decades through plays, musicals, workshops and special events featuring local performers, directors and volunteers. The organization works to make quality theatre accessible while giving people throughout the community opportunities to take part onstage and behind the scenes.

Learn more about Theatre Oxford, upcoming productions and ways to get involved at theatreoxford.org.