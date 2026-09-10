Trinidad Chambliss’ calm helps Ole Miss thrive in pressure moments

Trinidad Chambliss didn’t need to give a Hollywood movie-esque dramatic, inspirational speech before the final drive against No. 24 Louisville.

That’s not who he is, and that’s not why Ole Miss trusts him when the clock gets tight. His value in those moments comes from something simpler. He’s calm. He’s steady. He’s the same guy he is in the first quarter, and that calm spreads through the huddle in a way that makes everyone else believe the ending is already written.

The final drive against Louisville was just another example of that calm leading to a win.

Ole Miss had 88 seconds, needed to go 40‑plus yards, and had no margin for error. Nobody panicked. Nobody tightened up. They just followed Chambliss’ lead.

“It was calm. We just went out there, got the play call and went,” tight end Caleb Odom said.

Odom didn’t say that because it sounds good. He said it because Chambliss made it feel that way.

The first throw of the drive was a dart to Deuce Alexander for 15 yards, the kind of ball that settles everyone down. A scramble for four yards followed. Then came the biggest moment of the night, a strike over the middle to Odom for 18 yards.

“I think Trinidad did a good job of ripping the ball out there to Deuce on the first catch, and then we got down to my catch. I think that was a great ball, too,” Odom said. “We just knew we had nothing to worry about, and then we have a great field‑goal kicker, so there really wasn’t anything to worry about.”

That’s the part that keeps coming up. Nothing to worry about. No fear. No doubt. Chambliss doesn’t give off any of it, and his teammates feed off that.

“I think for the most part, you guys see it. He’s just Trinidad,” Odom said. “Every ball is going to be right on the money. Every ball is going to be where only the receiver can get it, and it’s our job to go make the plays. He’s definitely calm. We can’t sense any fear from him or any type of mishap or anything like that, so it’s good.”

Right guard Patrick Kutas sees the same thing, and he’s seen it grow.

“He’s always going to be a guy who leads by example, but he has gotten better at keeping everybody’s morale up,” Kutas said. “We weren’t going to go into a slump because we didn’t play as well as we thought we should in the first half. Like I said, we have the players and we know what we can do. We’re going to go out and execute it.”

That mindset carried into the huddle before the final drive.

“Get first downs, eat the clock, get into field‑goal range and nail the field goal,” Kutas said. “We just said that we had to operate like we operate and do what we do, and we did that.”

And when Chambliss is the one steering the offense, the confidence becomes almost automatic.

“He’s super calm. It’s kind of scary, honestly,” Kutas said. “He’s so confident in his ability, and we are too. It’s never that we’re nervous or anything. It’s just, ‘We’re going to go get a first down. There’s nothing you can do about it.’”

Of course, having Lucas Carneiro waiting at the end of the drive helps. Carneiro drilled the 48‑yard game‑winner as time expired, and his presence changes the math for everyone.

“It’s pretty nice knowing you have that in your back pocket,” Kutas said. “You have Trinidad, Kewan, Deuce, Caleb Odom and Luke Hasz. You have guys who can go make plays, and then you also have Lucas who can go make a long kick for you if needed.”

Chambliss doesn’t need theatrics. He doesn’t need to be loud. He doesn’t need to reinvent himself in the final minutes. His calm is the point. His confidence is the engine. And when the game tightens, Ole Miss plays like a team that already knows how the story ends.