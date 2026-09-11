Promising NFL debut for De’Zhaun Stribling cut short by injury

De’Zhaun Stribling’s NFL debut was supposed to be the start of something big.

Ole Miss fans had every reason to think he might play his way into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. His preseason was that good. His camp was that steady. His coaches kept talking about how quickly he was picking things up. Everything pointed toward a breakout.

Then the injury bug showed up.

Stribling went down in the second quarter of the 49ers’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, a non‑contact injury that immediately looked bad.

De'Zhaun Stribling goes down with a non-contact injury pic.twitter.com/hNaRjRpHx2 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 11, 2026

Trainers went straight to his left calf. He couldn’t put weight on the leg. He was helped to the sideline, then carted to the locker room.

For a player who had already fought through an ankle issue earlier in the game, it was a gut‑punch moment.

The fear, of course, was the worst‑case scenario. Achilles injuries end seasons before they start.

The good news is that didn’t happen.

After the win over the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Stribling’s Achilles was intact. That alone changes the entire tone of the situation.

The 49ers are still running tests and don’t yet know the full severity, but avoiding an Achilles tear means Stribling isn’t staring at a lost year. He’s not about to disappear until 2027. He’s not suddenly a long‑term medical story.

It’s still disappointing. There’s no way around that. Stribling looked like someone ready to matter right away. He had earned real snaps. He had earned trust. He had earned the chance to show what Ole Miss fans already knew: he’s a natural playmaker who doesn’t need much time to settle in.

Now the hope shifts. Instead of talking about awards or early‑season momentum, the focus becomes getting him back on the field as soon as he’s healthy enough to return. The 49ers need him. Ole Miss fans want to see him build on everything he showed in August. And Stribling deserves the chance to pick up where he left off.

It’s not the debut anyone expected, but it’s not the nightmare it could have been. His Achilles is fine. His season isn’t gone. And once he’s back, he’ll still have every opportunity to show why so many people believed he was ready to make noise right away.