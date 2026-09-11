Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader during game against the Louisville Cardinals
Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader during game against the Louisville Cardinals in Nashville, Tenn. | Ole Miss Athletics

EA College Football 27 predicts Charlotte at No. 9 Ole Miss

BY Taylor Hodges

We continue our season-long simulation of the 2026 Ole Miss season in EA College Football 27 with this week’s matchup against Charlotte.

You can see how the game plays out in the video below.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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