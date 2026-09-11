EA College Football 27 predicts Charlotte at No. 9 Ole Miss

We continue our season-long simulation of the 2026 Ole Miss season in EA College Football 27 with this week’s matchup against Charlotte.
You can see how the game plays out in the video below.
We continue our season-long simulation of the 2026 Ole Miss season in EA College Football 27 with this week’s matchup against Charlotte.
You can see how the game plays out in the video below.
|Sun, Sept. 6
|vs Louisville, Nashville
|W 41-38
|Sat, Sep 12
|vs Charlotte
|6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
|Sat, Sep 19
|LSU
|6:30 PM, ABC
|Sat, Sep 26
|@ Florida
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 10
|@ Vanderbilt
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 17
|Missouri
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 24
|@ Texas
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 31
|vs Auburn
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 7
|vs Georgia
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 14
|@ Oklahoma
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 21
|vs Wofford
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 27
|vs Mississippi State
|11:00 AM, ABC