Pete Golding says Ole Miss’ biggest opponent right now is itself

Ole Miss handled its business Saturday, beating Charlotte 41-9 and doing most of the things it needed to do on offense.

The Rebels were efficient, explosive at times and far more in rhythm than they were a week ago.

But even in a comfortable win, the same theme kept popping up: Ole Miss is still stopping itself, and Charlotte wasn’t good enough to make those moments hurt. LSU will be.

The first half showed what the offense can be when it’s clicking. Ole Miss scored on five of six drives and controlled the game from the start.

“I thought it was really efficient in the first half,” Golding said. “When you score on five of six drives, even though they weren’t all touchdowns, I think that’s really efficient.”

The second half showed the other side. A three‑and‑out. Drops. Missed blocks. A defensive lapse that led to Charlotte’s first points. None of it changed the outcome, but all of it matters with LSU coming to town.

“I was disappointed in how we started the second half,” Golding said. “Right now, on both sides, it isn’t the other side of the football. It’s us.”

That was his message all week. Ole Miss didn’t lose drives because Charlotte forced mistakes. Ole Miss lost drives because it created them.

“We’re stopping ourselves offensively,” Golding said. “Last week, it was turning the football over. This week, it was some drops and missed blocks.”

Defensively, the same pattern showed up. Ole Miss got Charlotte into third‑and‑long situations, then extended drives with penalties.

“Defensively, you get them into some third‑and‑longs and then have a facemask or roughing the passer,” Golding said. “We aren’t good enough to do that.”

Chambliss saw the same thing from his perspective. He liked the fast start and the overall efficiency, but he didn’t pretend the offense played a complete game.

“I feel like we played solid as a whole, but there’s a lot we can improve on,” Chambliss said. “There were some drives where we punted the ball or turned the ball over.”

The third quarter, again, was the sticking point.

“It was just a slow start,” Chambliss said. “We have to execute better and have better route detail. I have to have better pocket presence.”

That’s the difference between beating Charlotte by 32 and competing with LSU. Ole Miss showed it can move the ball, spread it around and score in bunches. It also showed it can stall out without much help from the opponent.

Golding said the path forward is simple, even if the execution isn’t.

“Those are the things you have to clean up on both sides of the football to become consistent,” he said.

Ole Miss won comfortably. It looked better. It looked more like the offense it expects to be.

But the mistakes that didn’t matter Saturday will matter next week, and that’s the part the Rebels carried with them out of the stadium.