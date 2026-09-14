Chris Beard’s new-look Ole Miss roster is officially set

Ole Miss men’s basketball has announced its official roster for the upcoming 2026-27 season and some players’ eligibility is dependent on the status of their lawsuits not changing.

Players such as Adam “Budd” Clark, Micah Handlogten and Corey Stephenson began the offseason thinking their collegiate careers were over, but the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility model (and ensuing lawsuits) opened the door for them to play one more season.

The Rebels’ roster will look very different from last season with just Zach Day, Ilias Kamardine, and Patton Pinkins back. Ole Miss did add Yohance Carter, Daniel Patton, and Jaron Saulsberry from the high school ranks.

Here’s a look at the newest official members of the Ole Miss men’s basketball program.

Ole Miss Additions

(Information below supplied by Ole Miss Athletics)

Christian Brown: F | 6-8 | 240 | So. | Franklin, Tenn./James Madison

Saw action in all 33 games last season while averaging 3.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Set the James Madison freshman record for most blocks in a single season. (49)

Notched a career high nine points (Southern Miss, 3/5), 13 rebounds (Troy, 1/29), and seven blocks (Akron, 11/3).

Named to JMU Athletic Director’s Scholar Athlete (Spring 2026)

Stefan Cicic: C | 7-0 | 255 | Jr. | Riverside, Ill./Pepperdine

Saw action in 32 games last season while averaging 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in just 12.4 minutes per game.

Recorded a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds against Washington State on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor on Feb. 28.

Reached double figures in four out of his last six games with Pepperdine.

Grabbed six or more rebounds in six games last season.

Redshirted at Tulane in 2024-25.

Adam “Budd” Clark: G | 5-10 | 165 | Sr. | Philadelphia, Pa./Seton Hall

Saw action in 33 games last season while averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.

Named to the All-Big East Second and All-Defensive Teams.

Led the team in assists, minutes, points and steals.

Was the third player in Seton Hall men’s basketball history to dish out 4.9 assists per game in a single season.

Notched a season-high 31 points and five steals (Providence, 2/11).

Dished out a season-high 12 assists against Central Conn. State on Dec. 3.

In all three collegiate seasons between Seton Hall and Merrimack, Clark has recorded 12+ ppg in each season.

At Merrimack, he was named to the All-MAAC First Team and was earned MAAC Player of the Week in 2024-25. During his freshman season, he was tabbed at the NEC Rookie of the Year and to the all-conference second team.

Has amassed 1,513 points, 491 assists, 330 rebounds, and 237 steals.

Micah Handlogten: C | 7-1 | 255 | 5th | Lake Norman, N.C./Florida

Averaged 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 34 appearances with two starts, shooting .637 from the field with 30 blocked shots, 25 assists and 17 steals last season with the Gators.

Made one of the most memorable decisions in Florida basketball history in 2024-25, foregoing a redshirt to help Florida make its run to the national title. He returned Feb. 15 with seven games remaining in the regular season after UF suffered a pair of frontcourt injuries and played the final 16 games of Florida’s championship run.

Has totaled 601 points, 822 rebounds and 144 blocked shots in his collegiate career.

Tallied 358 points, 507 rebounds, 70 assists, 69 blocked shots and 46 steals in 83 appearances at Florida, including 34 starts.

Posted the then-#2 single-season total in Florida history with 108 offensive rebounds in 2023-24 and added 101 offensive rebounds in 2025-26. He joins Patric Young as one of two Gators with multiple seasons hitting the century mark in offensive rebounds.

Had 14 career double-doubles, including six as a Gator, highlighted by a 23-point, 17-rebound performance in a win vs. Georgia in 2024.

Named the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year while at Marshall.

Finished 11th in the nation in blocked shots per game and 16th in rebounding during his freshman season at Marshall.

Dasear Haskins: G | 6-8 | 205 | Sr. | Willingboro, N.J./Saint Joseph’s

Saw action and started all 36 games last season while averaging 11.1 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game.

Recorded 22 games in double figures along with three 20+ point performances.

Notched all four double-doubles a season ago, his last coming against Cal (3/22) in the Second Round of the NIT.

Registered a career-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting against Loyola-Chicago. (2/21)

Named to the 2024-25 Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team during his freshman season.

Redshirted at St. Joe’s in 2023-24.

Ben Henshall: G | 6-6 | 200 | Sr. | Perth, Australia

Spent the last three seasons playing professionally with the Perth Wildcats in Australia.

Averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last year in the NBL.

Helped win the gold medal in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup with the Australian Boomers.

During the Asia Cup qualifiers, Henshall averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 boards, and 3.3 assists in four contests.

Roman Siulepa: F | 6-7 | 245 | So. | Brisbane, Australia/Pitt

Started all 33 games, averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game (including 2.9 offensive rebounds per game) as a true freshman while shooting 46.1 percent (124-of-269) from the field.

Led the ACC in offensive rebounding during regular season conference play with 69 in 18 games (3.8 per contest).

His 34 steals ranked second on the team and 20 blocked shots were tied for second

Broke out with a career-high 28 points in a blowout win over Penn State on Dec. 21, 2025, made 10-of-16 shots and 5-of-6 three-pointers.

First career double-double came against Boston College on Jan. 21, recording 13 points and 11 rebounds. Followed that up with second career double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds against NC State.

Siulepa notched 15 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Wake Forest on Jan. 27 for a third consecutive double-double. He had exactly eight offensive rebounds in all three of those games.

Posted 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over Notre Dame

Delivered 14 points and seven rebounds — including five on the offensive glass — in Pitt’s 64-63 first-round ACC Tournament win over Stanford (3/10), generating crucial second-chance opportunities throughout the game

Corey Stephenson: G | 6-6 | 220 | 5th | Bessemer, Ala./FIU

Wrapped up one of the best seasons in FIU history, appearing in and starting 31 games, averaging 18.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting over 45 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from three.

Named All-Conference Second Team and HoopsHD.com All-CUSA. Also participated in the Reese’s Collegiate All-Star Game and was named the East MVP.

559 points were the fifth-most in a season in school history, while adding the ninth-most field goals and 10th-most threes in a single season

39.8 3PT% was the second-highest percentage in FIU history

Spent two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, where Stephenson saw a ton of growth from his first year on campus to the next. For the Roadrunners, he averaged 11.4 ppg and 5.7 rpg in his last season.

Played in all 27 games at Northeast Mississippi Community College and led the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks. He earned First Team All-Conference honors and averaged 17.1 points, 6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Santiago Trouet: F | 6-11 | 230 | Sr. | Buenos Aires, Argentina/Arizona State