The LSU circus can wait, Ole Miss has business to handle first

LSU has spent the past two weeks in every major college sports headline. That’s certainly not about to change with the SEC reportedly meeting Thursday to possibly vote on expelling the university.

Multiple reports state that the conference filed an amended complaint to its federal lawsuit against LSU, asking the court to allow it decide whether or not LSU remains a member of the SEC. Those same reports say that action isn’t likely, but the simple fact it’s being seriously discussed is shocking.

As well as the amended complaint, the SEC also requested a temporary restraining order against LSU to pave the way for it to expel the university from the conference in a vote scheduled for Thursday. Here's a portion of the TRO: https://t.co/50wSMQ25Pg pic.twitter.com/JnmQd2QOiN — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 8, 2026

Or at least its shocking to everyone outside of the Manning Center in Oxford.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said Tuesday when asked his thoughts on the reports. “We had meetings and practice earlier. That’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

The Rebels are no fools. They know their schedule and know who’s coming to town in 11 days (for now at least). But they know there’s another game first and even though Charlotte isn’t exactly a powerhouse program, the Rebels focus is on it.

“We have a game this week. You can’t look past anybody no matter who you’re playing,” offensive lineman Patrick Kutas said. “It’s pretty simple for us. We’re playing this week, so that’s who we’re focused on.”

“We keep the main thing, the main thing,” defensive end Kam Franklin said. “We aren’t talking about next week. We’re worried about Charlotte. We’re trying to beat Charlotte, and we’re going to dominate them. Then when next week comes, we’ll worry about that.”

“This week and every single week is based on the opponent we’re going up against,” tight end Caleb Odom said.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re playing Louisville, Charlotte or Delta State,” Golding said. “If you call three-cloud and they don’t roll to cloud, it’s going to be a touchdown. I don’t give a shit who you play.”

That’s the message Golding is hammering home. Ole Miss gave itself plenty of reasons why it can’t afford to overlook any opponent.

A wide receiver running wide open downfield without a defender within 10 yards of him is a touchdown every time for every team. That includes Charlotte. It’s mistakes like that against Louisville that proves why its important for Ole Miss to not look ahead or pay attention to all the noise down in the bayou.

“I think this is the best week for that. They’re (Charlotte) faceless. They’re nameless. It doesn’t matter,” Golding said. “This is about us regardless of who we’re playing because if we don’t get that corrected, we’re going to be playing some real guys moving forward and you’re not going to like it.”

That’s a message that’s easy to understand.

Ole Miss can’t control what the SEC decides or what LSU does. It can only control the next snap, the next assignment and the next opponent. Right now, that opponent is Charlotte. Everything else is just noise.