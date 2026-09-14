Pete Golding wants LSU rattled, not Oxford embarrassed

There’s no need to dress it up. Saturday in Oxford is going to feel different.

It’s LSU. It’s a top‑10 matchup. It’s the return of Lane Kiffin, a coach who can turn any stadium into a furnace of hate and spite just by walking in. And it’s happening inside Vaught‑Hemingway Stadium, a place that has quietly become one of the toughest environments in college football.

Ole Miss fans don’t need a reminder to show up for this one, but Pete Golding gave them one anyway. He knows what a loud Vaught‑Hemingway can do to an opposing offense.

“When you’re on offense and it’s third down, the communication component and the noise are real,” Golding said. “With helmet-to-helmet communication now in college football, it’s a lot harder when you have 67,000 people screaming.”

He’s right. You can see it on the field. Quarterbacks waving their arms, linemen pointing at nothing, receivers looking back at the sideline because they can’t hear a thing.

That’s the advantage Ole Miss has built over the last few seasons. The place shakes. The place sways. And when the Rebels are rolling, it feels like the whole stadium is leaning forward with them.

“Our players feel the energy, too,” Golding said. “When they come out, see the crowd and feel the energy, that gives them a little more.”

That’s the football part. The emotional part is something else entirely.

Kiffin is a volatile figure in college football. He’s polarizing. He’s loud. He’s funny until he isn’t. And he has a way of leaving places in a manner that guarantees he’ll never be welcomed back with open arms.

His return to Tennessee a few years ago turned into a circus. Fans threw trash at him. Someone launched a mustard bottle. Someone else threw a golf ball. It was memorable in the worst possible way.

Golding is hoping Oxford doesn’t follow that script.

“To me, what this place has always been about… is because of the people who are here and how they make people feel when they come here,” Golding said. “They’re so respectful, appreciative and welcoming.”

He wants the noise. He wants the chaos. He wants LSU’s offense to feel like it’s trying to operate inside a jet engine. But he doesn’t want Oxford to lose what makes Oxford, well, Oxford.

“Let’s not lose that over a game, a person or anything else,” Golding said. “There’s nothing wrong with being competitive… but at the end of the day, don’t lose what we’ve created.”

It’s a fair request. It’s also a tall one.

Southern hospitality is real in Oxford, especially in the Grove, but keeping that charm alive when Kiffin walks into the stadium might be asking for too much.

He might’ve had better luck asking local retailers to raise the price of golf balls and mustard bottles.

Still, the environment Saturday is going to be one of a kind. Loud. Emotional. Charged in a way only college football can be.

And if Ole Miss handles it right, it’ll be the kind of night people talk about for years…for the atmosphere, not the condiments.