Deuce Knight gives Ole Miss fans glimpse of the future

The player you saw flying over a Charlotte defensive back Saturday night scoring the final touchdown for Ole Miss is Mississippi native, Deuce Knight.

Knight is a sophomore transfer from Auburn and to say fans were in awe of his play last night would be an understatement. Here is everything we know about the flying back up quarterback for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. Charlotte

Ole Miss played its first home against Charlotte with a 41-9 victory. The Rebels had a high lead going into the fourth quarter so Knight was put in at quarterback.

The score at the time was 34-9 and Knight wasted no time adding another touchdown for the Rebels. Knight led a 70-yard drive that ended with him hurdling over the Charlotte defense to score a seven-yard rushing touchdown.

The crowd immediately started cheering and was in complete awe of how effortlessly Knight flew over Charlotte’s defense.

High school journey

Knight is originally from Lucedale, Mississippi and played for George County Highschool where he graduated in 2025. Knight was deemed to be a 5-star prospect and was the No. 1 overall player in the state of Mississippi.

Knight committed to Notre Dame in fall of 2023 as a junior, but then made a flip to Auburn during the fall 2024 of his senior year. Once graduating from George County he was officially a War Eagle headed to Auburn.

Auburn record

During his time at Auburn, he appeared in two games. His first college game debut was when he came in as relief when Auburn played against Ball State. During this game Knight completed 2-of-5 passes along with rushing for 16 yards. The team ended up winning this game 42-3.

His second and last game with Auburn was against Mercer this time as a starter. Auburn won 62-17 and Knight finished 15-for-20 for 239 passing yards and scored two touchdowns during the game.

Following the coaching shifts at Auburn, Knight entered the transfer portal. It was not until weeks later in January when he officially signed to join Ole Miss football.

Role at Ole Miss

Knight’s main role for this season is to be the Rebels backup quarteback behind Trinidad Chambliss.

While he may be a backup for this season, Knight has a promising future with Ole Miss if he plans on staying there. After seeing what he did Saturday night, he’s already getting fans for Ole Miss fired up. The people are ready to see where else his football journey will lead him for the season and the ones to come.