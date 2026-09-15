One stat separates Trinidad Chambliss from Sam Leavitt

For all the off‑field drama that has made Ole Miss‑LSU the most anticipated game of the season, the on‑field matchup might be even better.

Rebels’ coach Pete Golding said Monday that this is a top 10 game, and he’s right. But it’s also a matchup of two top 10 quarterbacks, which is why Saturday feels like something bigger than a rivalry and bigger than a coaching storyline.

It’s two elite offenses led by two quarterbacks who can beat you in the air or on the ground. That’s what makes this game dangerous for both sides.

Trinidad Chambliss has been sharp through two games. He’s completed 44 of 62 passes, a 70.1 percent clip, for 561 yards and five touchdowns. He’s thrown one interception. He’s also run the ball 62 times and found the end zone once. He’s steady, efficient and mature, and his former head coach didn’t hesitate to say so.

“That’s a big challenge for us,” Lane Kiffin said at his Monday press conference. “I broke it down to them and said, ‘Here’s the best‑playing quarterback in the country last year when you look at how hot he was.’ You can say he isn’t that experienced because it was his first year starting there, but he had already won a national championship at the highest level he could at the level he was playing. Then he took a team to the Final Four.

“He doesn’t make many mistakes. You have to remember you’re dealing with a really mature quarterback who doesn’t make many mistakes, so you have to play really well for a long period of time. Trinidad is 24 years old now and still playing college football. That’s the same age as Drake Maye and Caleb Williams.

“Everybody says he doesn’t have that much experience because last year was his first year starting in the SEC, but he has a lot of maturity in age and has played in a lot of big‑time games. You’re going to have to play really well for a long period of time against him.”

Sam Leavitt has put up similar numbers, at least on paper. He’s 41 of 66 passing, a 67.2 percent mark, for 574 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also run for 135 yards on 23 carries and scored five times with his legs. But the difference is the turnovers. Leavitt has thrown four interceptions in two games. Chambliss has thrown one.

Golding knows Leavitt well enough to respect the threat.

“I remember watching him at Arizona State and seeing his athletic ability,” Golding said at his own Monday press conference. “He led in scrambles and all those types of things because of how athletic he was. He has a big arm. He has the experience of taking a team to the playoffs.

“Coming off the injury, I think there were a lot of questions about how well he would move, and he moves really well. His ability to extend plays with his feet and still throw outside of the pocket stands out.

“Once he decides not to throw it, tucks it and runs, he’s a lot more explosive and has better top‑end speed than I knew, especially coming off the injury. I’ve been really impressed with the athlete he is.”

Both quarterbacks can hurt you. Both can extend plays. Both can turn a broken pocket into a first down. That’s why this game is so compelling. It’s not just the coaches. It’s not just the transfers. It’s not just the offseason noise.

It’s the quarterbacks.

And if you’re picking between the two, the edge goes to Chambliss.

He’s protected the ball and he’s faced real competition. He’s faced a top 25 Louisville defense that challenged him and a Charlotte defense that tried to confuse him. LSU hasn’t seen anything close to that yet.

Chambliss has been the better quarterback through two weeks. Saturday is his chance to prove he’s the better quarterback in the biggest game of the year.