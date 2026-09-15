Ole Miss embraces personal edge ahead of LSU showdown

For months, Ole Miss players said all the right things about LSU.

It was just another game. Just another Saturday. Just another chance to go 1‑0. That’s what you say in March and April and June when the season feels far away and the noise hasn’t reached full volume.

But this week, with LSU finally here, the truth is slipping out. The players have heard the talk. They’ve felt the buildup. They’ve lived with the reminders every time they step outside. And they’re admitting what everyone already knew.

This one has been circled.

Deuce Alexander didn’t pretend otherwise.

“Most definitely, just because of the circumstances,” Alexander said. “But we know we aren’t going to treat it any differently. It’s just another game, another week to go 1‑0.”

It might be another game in the standings, but it hasn’t felt like one in Oxford. Not for the fans. Not for the players. Not for anyone who has walked through town wearing red and blue.

Defensive tackle Will Echoles hears it constantly.

“I hear it almost every time I go out,” Echoles said. “People ask us, ‘Are you ready for the 19th?’ and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, it’s a game we have to go win. It’s our first SEC game of the season, so it’s a great way to go out and make a good first impression.”

Alexander hears it, too. Maybe even more.

“Fans have been talking about this since the offseason,” Alexander said. “Every time they see me, it’s the only game they bring up. It’s circled on everybody’s calendar. I know it’s going to be a great game. We just have to go out there, put on our best show for them and show up for them.”

For Echoles, the game carries a personal edge. He’s trying to find his rhythm again after two slower outings.

“For me, it’s really just about trying to get back into my groove,” Echoles said. “Honestly, these past two games have been kind of slow for me. I know there have been a lot of double teams or whatever, but I’m trying to get back into my groove and just go play freely.”

He’s played in big atmospheres before. His freshman year game against Georgia still stands out.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it was a rivalry game, but probably the Georgia game my freshman year,” Echoles said. “That was crazy. Kam and I were freshmen then. Just the atmosphere and the experience, watching those guys go out there and compete, it was amazing.”

But he thinks Saturday will be even bigger.

“I think it’s going to top Georgia, honestly,” Echoles said. “The Georgia game was kind of a get‑back game from the previous year in 2022, when they went to Georgia and got beat pretty bad. This game is kind of personal, I’d say.”

The players know what’s coming. They know what Vaught‑Hemingway can sound like when it’s full and angry and ready. They know what it means when the students lean over the railings and let the visiting sideline hear it. They know what it feels like when the noise hits you before the snap.

Alexander embraces it. He just doesn’t want the moment to swallow anyone whole.

“When we see the crowd and all the students talking trash to the other team, it gets us excited and gets us pumped up to go,” Alexander said. “At the same time, we can’t let it get to us too much where it’s, ‘Dang, this is a big game. I have to go out here and do this or do that.’ The mindset is just to go out there and play your game. You don’t have to do anything different. Just play your game, do your job and the good plays will come to you.”

Saturday is going to be loud. It’s going to be emotional. It’s going to be personal. And Ole Miss players aren’t pretending otherwise anymore.

They’ve circled it. They’ve heard about it. They’ve felt it coming.

Now they’re ready to feed off it.