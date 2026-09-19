Ole Miss finally got its shot at Lane Kiffin and didn’t miss

They say Ole Miss has never lost a party.

If that’s true, the parties in Oxford on Saturday night are going to be epic.

In the most anticipated, emotionally charged game of the season, No. 8 Ole Miss welcomed back Lane Kiffin with a chorus of four-letter words and a 32-24 defeat in one of the most exciting games of the season.

Revenge. Redemption. Vindication. Stunting on an ex.

However you choose to describe the moment, Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium won’t ever be forgotten.

Kiffin coming back to Oxford for the first time since choosing to leave before the Rebels’ College Football Playoff run turned the game into a grand spectacle. The fact it was a matchup of top 10 teams was just a side note.

Ole Miss got the cathartic relief it needed and desperately wanted. The emotions were on display all day. From the moment College GameDay began its broadcast to the moment Kiffin left the field a loser, Ole Miss fans wore their emotions on their sleeves.

They weren’t alone, either.

It was clear the Ole Miss players had emotions to express about the coach who abandoned them ahead of their biggest games. Wide receiver Deuce Alexander had an exchange with Kiffin. Kewan Lacy touched facemasks with LSU’s captains. Players lingered around the end of plays, exchanging words.

And if you needed any more proof that Kiffin’s departure motivated the players, Trinidad Chambliss provided the smoking gun: an f-bomb at the end of his live interview with Holly Rowe on ABC.

Trinidad Chambliss lmao pic.twitter.com/M8ZKJf9szR — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) September 20, 2026

The players cared and it fueled them. It may have fueled Chambliss to the kind of performance that can define a Heisman campaign.

The former Division II national championship winner had a performance worthy of giving Ole Miss fans another reason to party in December.

He completed 69 percent of his passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Scorned LSU fans reading this will point to his one interception, but that came as he was getting hit by a free pass rusher.

Chambliss was about as perfect as you could want in the first half. He had just six incompletions, 246 passing yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t face a lot of pressure and when he did, Chambliss escaped and made something out of nothing.

The second half was a different story until he had to lead Ole Miss to a game-winning drive. With 6:14 left in the game, Chambliss led the Rebels on a 13-play, 75-yard drive and ended it by faking the handoff and keeping it himself for a 14-yard touchdown.. That was without Kewan Lacy on the field to draw the defense’s attention, too.

Then came what may keep Kiffin up at night more than anything else.

Pete Golding, the coach who replaced Kiffin mere hours after he left for LSU, called for Ole Miss to line up for a two-point conversion.

LSU jumped offsides not once, but twice. With the ball placed inside the one-yard line it was an easy conversion and put the Tigers in a tough position.

With the ball moved inside the 1-yard line, Ole Miss converted easily and pushed the lead to eight. LSU could no longer win with a touchdown and extra point. Even a touchdown only gave the Tigers a chance to tie.

But the Rebels’ defense stood tall. They forced LSU into a fourth-and-goal situation, Kam Franklin tipped a pass that Jaylon Braxton intercepted and that was the ballgame.

A couple of kneel downs and one f-bomb later, the parties in Oxford officially began. And just in case the message hadn’t been received, the stadium speakers fired up Garth Brooks’ ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ as LSU walked off the field.