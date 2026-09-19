Everything to know about No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss

The biggest game of the season is finally upon us.

After months of anticipation and buildup, No. 7 LSU is in Oxford to face No. 8 Ole Miss.

If what we’ve heard in the background of ESPN’s College GameDay is any indication, Ole Miss fans are going to make things loud and uncomfortable for Lane Kiffin’s return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The "F*ck Lane Kiffin" chants get started early on 'College GameDay' in Oxford ahead of LSU-Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/6BlNn0qVwA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 19, 2026

Plenty has already been said about the matchup. From Kiffin’s return to key player matchups to security concerns in what’ll be the most hostile college football environment we see this season.

So, let’s not waste time rehashing all of that and get straight to business.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday night’s Magnolia Bowl matchup.

The Opponent: No. 7 LSU

LSU has looked dominant through two games, especially on defense. The Tigers have overwhelmed opponents at the line of scrimmage, allowing almost nothing on the ground while generating consistent pressure with Princewill Umanmielen, Jordan Ross and a deep defensive front. That disruption has kept opponents behind the chains and made LSU one of the nation’s toughest teams to convert against on third down.

Offensively, LSU has been explosive but less consistent. Sam Leavitt gives the Tigers a dangerous dual-threat element, while Dilin Jones leads a physical rushing attack and Trey’Dez Green headlines a deep group of pass catchers. The biggest concern has been mistakes: turnovers, sacks and penalties have stalled otherwise productive drives. For Ole Miss, the key will be surviving LSU’s pass rush, staying ahead of the chains and forcing the Tigers to sustain drives without giving them short fields.

Weather Report

There won’t be any inclement weather to deter fans inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’ll be hot, but that won’t quiet or dampen the hostile environment Kiffin and the Tigers are walking into. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be “Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind,” during the day. At night, closer to kickoff it’ll be “mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.”

Ole Miss Uniforms

Helmet: Powder blue

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: White

Magnolia Bowl Unis 🥶 pic.twitter.com/f1T0C2fRIw — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 18, 2026

How to Watch: No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss

Who: No. 7 LSU Tigers (2-0) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ABC

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: LSU leads the all-time series 66-43-4

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 24, LSU 19 (September 27, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Charlotte, 41-9

Last time out, Tigers: def. Louisiana Tech, 45-14

LSU

Out

WR #15 Phillip Wright III

LB #15 Jaiden Braker

RB #27 Raycine Guillory Jr.

Questionable

LB #6 TJ Dottery

Probable

LB #24 Tylen Singleton

LB #42 Davhon Keys

OL #55 Aliou Bah

Ole Miss

Out

CB #32 Victor Lincoln Jr.

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Doubtful

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

Probable

RB #25 Makhi Frazier

OL #61 Tommy Kinsler IV

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: -2.5 (-122)

Ole Miss: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

LSU: -148

Ole Miss: +126

Total

Over: 58.5 (-115)

Under: 58.5 (-105)

HottyToddy.com Staff Picks

Andy Hodges

Ole Miss 48, LSU 45. The game everybody has been waiting for since December is finally here along with ESPN’s GameDay and a scene Oxford probably hasn’t ever seen before. There is a game to be played, though, and even with all the attention the defenses have gotten this week, it’s going to be high-scoring. Trinidad Chambliss and Sam Leavitt both make plays scrambling around and that usually leads to some wild scores. As usual, it will likely be close despite some national pundits predicting a blowout (usually in favor of the Tigers). Don’t ride the emotional wave until we pass the 7-minute mark left in the game. Both of these offenses can score points fast and in bunches. Once again, my guy Lucas Carneiro is going to play a big role and because of his consistency in pressure-packed situations I’m riding with the Rebels, 48-45.

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss 38, LSU 21. If the emotions weren’t involved, I’d say LSU wins. LSU’s defensive line could be a major problem for the Rebels’ offensive line, both in the run and pass game, and the Tigers’ offense can punish coverage mistakes better than Louisville or Charlotte could. But emotions are involved. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be loud, maybe the loudest its ever been. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, who I personally believe is completely healthy, has been to another SEC stadium that was loud and lost. That was last season at Mississippi State with their cowbells ringing non-stop. Leavitt wasn’t particularly good in that game (10-for-22, 82 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) and he’s been turnover prone in two home games this season. Things like that don’t get better on the road, especially one that’ll be as loud as we’ll see Saturday. To be blunt, I don’t even think it’ll be close.

Hudson Miller

Ole Miss 37, LSU 34. I think Ole Miss has a legit shot at winning this football game. Ole Miss has two defensive backs returning from injury to help balance the defensive struggles. LSU’s quarterback has a question mark as to who will start the game (Editor’s Note: Leavitt has been removed from LSU’s injury report). But aside from player factors…This game is in Oxford. With the amount of hatred there is for Lane Kiffin in the stands, it will be difficult for LSU to come out of the Sip with a win.

EA College Football 27 Sim

Ole Miss 17, LSU 7.