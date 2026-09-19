Ole Miss’ strong start hasn’t carried into SEC play

The first season under Todd Shulenberger got off to a strong start in non-conference play, losing just one game. But SEC play has been a completely different story for Ole Miss women’s soccer.
Ole Miss never found its footing Friday night, dropping a 3-0 match at Auburn.
Auburn grabbed control in the 30th minute when Gracie Brown finished a pass from Kelly Gordon for her second goal of the season. The Tigers stretched the lead six minutes later as Grace Ivey scored off a feed from Layla Sirdah, sending Ole Miss into halftime down 2-0.
Auburn put the match out of reach early in the second half. Kennedy Husbands scored in the 56th minute for her first goal of the year, giving the Tigers a three-goal cushion they never had to sweat.
Ole Miss managed only three shots, one each from Alena Watts, Ava Ghoreishi and Teaghan Irvin. Watts had the lone attempt of the first half before Ghoreishi and Irvin added chances after the break.
Auburn finished with an 18-3 edge in shots, placed six on frame and held an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks. Anna Claire Jacobi played all 90 minutes in goal for Ole Miss and recorded three saves.
The Rebels return home Thursday to host Vanderbilt at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on SECN+.
SEC Soccer Standings
Oklahoma (8-0-2, 2-0-0), 6 points
Alabama (9-1-0, 2-0-0), 6 points
South Carolina (8-1-0, 2-0-0), 6 points
Kentucky (6-3-0, 2-0-0), 6 points
Vanderbilt (8-0-1, 1-0-1), 4 points
Tennessee (6-0-2, 1-0-1), 4 points
Mississippi State (7-1-1, 1-0-1), 4 points
Auburn (5-1-3, 1-1-0), 3 points
Arkansas (3-4-1, 1-1-0), 3 points
Texas (5-2-2, 0-1-1), 1 point
Florida (4-3-2, 0-1-1), 1 point
Georgia (3-3-3, 0-1-1), 1 point
Ole Miss (7-3-0, 0-2-0), 0 points
Texas A&M (4-5-0, 0-2-0), 0 points
Missouri (3-5-1, 0-2-0), 0 points
LSU (2-7-1, 0-2-0), 0 points