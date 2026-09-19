Ole Miss’ strong start hasn’t carried into SEC play

The first season under Todd Shulenberger got off to a strong start in non-conference play, losing just one game. But SEC play has been a completely different story for Ole Miss women’s soccer.

Ole Miss never found its footing Friday night, dropping a 3-0 match at Auburn.

Auburn grabbed control in the 30th minute when Gracie Brown finished a pass from Kelly Gordon for her second goal of the season. The Tigers stretched the lead six minutes later as Grace Ivey scored off a feed from Layla Sirdah, sending Ole Miss into halftime down 2-0.

Auburn put the match out of reach early in the second half. Kennedy Husbands scored in the 56th minute for her first goal of the year, giving the Tigers a three-goal cushion they never had to sweat.

Ole Miss managed only three shots, one each from Alena Watts, Ava Ghoreishi and Teaghan Irvin. Watts had the lone attempt of the first half before Ghoreishi and Irvin added chances after the break.

Auburn finished with an 18-3 edge in shots, placed six on frame and held an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks. Anna Claire Jacobi played all 90 minutes in goal for Ole Miss and recorded three saves.

The Rebels return home Thursday to host Vanderbilt at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on SECN+.

SEC Soccer Standings

Oklahoma (8-0-2, 2-0-0), 6 points

Alabama (9-1-0, 2-0-0), 6 points

South Carolina (8-1-0, 2-0-0), 6 points

Kentucky (6-3-0, 2-0-0), 6 points

Vanderbilt (8-0-1, 1-0-1), 4 points

Tennessee (6-0-2, 1-0-1), 4 points

Mississippi State (7-1-1, 1-0-1), 4 points

Auburn (5-1-3, 1-1-0), 3 points

Arkansas (3-4-1, 1-1-0), 3 points

Texas (5-2-2, 0-1-1), 1 point

Florida (4-3-2, 0-1-1), 1 point

Georgia (3-3-3, 0-1-1), 1 point

Ole Miss (7-3-0, 0-2-0), 0 points

Texas A&M (4-5-0, 0-2-0), 0 points

Missouri (3-5-1, 0-2-0), 0 points

LSU (2-7-1, 0-2-0), 0 points