Patience pays off as Ole Miss grinds down South Alabama
Ole Miss junior Audrey Shackelford celebrates her game-winning goal against South Alabama. | Ole Miss Athletics

Patience pays off as Ole Miss grinds down South Alabama

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss didn’t dominate the scoreboard Thursday night, but it dominated just about everything else.

The Rebels controlled the match from the opening whistle and finally found the breakthrough they’d been pushing for, grinding out a 1-0 win over South Alabama at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

It was a night where the buildup kept saying a goal was coming. Ole Miss outshot the Jaguars 10-0 in the first half and piled up a 9-0 edge in corner kicks, but the finishing touch kept slipping away.

Ava Ghoreishi forced two early saves, and the Rebels kept throwing numbers forward with chances from Audrey Shackelford, Evie Ewing, Katie Ramsden and Isabella Pontieri.

The pressure was there. The goal wasn’t.

South Alabama didn’t offer much until the second half, but when it did, Taylor Prigge handled it. She denied Ava Matherne in the 54th minute and Zamiyah Hill three minutes later, keeping the match level and buying Ole Miss time to finally cash in.

And that’s when the breakthrough arrived.

Keira Mitchell slipped a pass into space at the 61:22 mark, and Shackelford finished it cleanly for her first goal as a Rebel.

It wasn’t flashy. It didn’t need to be. It was the kind of goal that rewards a team for controlling the match and refusing to let frustration creep in.

South Alabama made its push after that, earning four corner kicks over a 13-minute stretch, but Ole Miss’ back line stayed composed. Two of the Jaguars’ final attempts were blocked before they ever reached goal, and Prigge closed out her fourth individual shutout of the season.

Ole Miss finished with a 14-6 advantage in shots, a 12-4 edge in corners and 55 percent possession. It wasn’t perfect, but it was steady, patient and exactly the kind of performance a team needs to stack wins in September.

The Rebels move on to Belmont next, returning to the field Sunday at 1 p.m. on SECN+.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES