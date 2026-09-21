Pete Golding has a blunt message for anyone overlooking Florida

Ole Miss doesn’t need a history lesson this week about the dangers of a trap game at Florida. It lived one.

In 2024, with one of the most talented rosters the program has ever had and a No. 14 ranking, the Rebels walked into Gainesville and watched their College Football Playoff hopes collapse in real time. A 5-5 Florida team beat them 24-17 and sent the season spinning in a direction nobody expected.

Pete Golding was there. Some of the players were there. So the usual trap‑game excuses won’t work. Nobody in the building can say they didn’t see it coming.

Golding didn’t sugarcoat it at his Monday press conference.

“My last memory of going to this place was being No. 14 in the country against a 5-5 football team and getting beat, much less them being a Top 25 team right now at their home place,” he said. “They have an 80% win percentage there over the last 10 years. That’s a hard place to play. If they’re overlooking anybody and reading all their shit this week, there’s something wrong with them.”

That’s the point. Florida doesn’t need to be elite to ruin your season. It just needs to be Florida, at home, with a crowd that knows exactly how to make life miserable for a visiting team. Golding has coached in that stadium. He’s seen what it does to even the best rosters.

“Obviously, we’re the underdog going into the game, so I don’t know how you could take them lightly anyway,” Golding said. “It’s more about the mindset. I think we had some guys on that team before who hadn’t played there. It’s a unique atmosphere. They do a really good job. It’s a hard place to play.”

That’s the message this week. Ole Miss can’t afford to treat Florida like anything other than a ranked opponent with elite SEC talent. The Rebels are coming off an emotional win over LSU, the kind of night that can make a team feel invincible if it isn’t careful. Golding knows how dangerous that feeling can be.

He also knows how to reset the room.

“The first thing we do is go through the tape. We split up and go through it individually, then get together as units and then from a team standpoint,” Golding explained. “You’re going through the good, the bad and the ugly. There were a lot of good things they saw, and I think that will help build confidence moving forward. Then there are a lot of things we put on tape that we have to correct. That’s what Sundays are about here. They’re about the truth.”

The truth is simple. Ole Miss beat a good LSU team, but it was only the first SEC game. The next one is on the road, in a stadium that has swallowed better teams than this one. The players know it. The coaches know it. And Golding made sure the focus flipped quickly.

“We had a bunch of recruits in, so Saturday night we got out of here late,” Golding said. “Sunday morning, I did recruiting meetings until about lunch, threw that film on real quick and realized, ‘Here we go again.’”

Here we go again. Another trip to Gainesville. Another Florida team capable of wrecking a season. Another week where Ole Miss has to prove it can handle success without letting it soften the edges.

The Rebels don’t have to imagine what can happen if they don’t. They already lived it.