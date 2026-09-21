Beating LSU was hard, moving on may be harder

The thing about a win like the one Ole Miss just had is that it doesn’t end when the clock hits zero.

It lingers. It follows you around. It gets replayed, talked about, celebrated and dissected. And that’s exactly why the next task is just as difficult as beating LSU in the first place.

Moving on.

Ole Miss is headed to Florida this week, back to the place where the great 2024 Ole Miss team watched its playoff hopes fall apart. That memory alone is enough to raise the stakes, but the real challenge is emotional.

The Rebels played with a level of urgency and edge Saturday night that’s hard to recreate. LSU brought out every bit of motivation the program had stored up for nine months. Florida won’t bring that same storyline, but it can absolutely bring the same danger.

Pete Golding didn’t waste time reminding his team of that.

“I don’t think anybody came here just to beat LSU,” he said. “Yes, it’s sweet. Go enjoy tonight. But we have to come back to work tomorrow. We have a really, really good Florida team next week.”

That’s the message. LSU wasn’t the Super Bowl. It wasn’t the finish line. It was one game in September, and the rewards Ole Miss is enjoying right now can disappear just as fast as they arrived.

The ranking bump, the national attention, the Heisman buzz, the recruiting momentum — all of it depends on what happens next.

And what happens next is a trip to Gainesville, where Ole Miss has learned the hard way that letting a good team hang around leads to trouble.

Golding didn’t hide that frustration after LSU either. He pointed out the missed chances, the slow third quarter, the moments where Ole Miss could have ended the game early but didn’t. “If you keep playing with fire, you’re going to get burned,” he said. Florida is exactly the kind of team that lights that match.

The players know it, too. Wide receiver Traylon Ray summed it up in the simplest way possible.

“Twenty‑four‑hour rule,” he said. “We’re going to celebrate, but tomorrow morning I’ll wake up, get treatment and get ready for Florida.”

That’s the balance Ole Miss has to strike. Enjoy what Saturday meant, but don’t let it bleed into the week. The Rebels earned every bit of momentum they have right now. They can lose it just as quickly if they don’t treat Florida the way they treated LSU.

Moving on is hard. Matching that energy is hard. But if Ole Miss wants the season it believes it can have, this is where the real work starts.