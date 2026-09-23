Rebels in the NFL: Big plays, sacks and injury concern in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season gave Ole Miss fans plenty to keep up with, as 19 former Rebels saw the field across the NFL.

Indianapolis rookie cornerback Kapena Gushiken stole the spotlight Sunday night against the Chiefs in only eight defensive snaps. He finished with two tackles, including a tackle for loss, and came up with a huge pass breakup late in regulation. With Kansas City facing third-and-7 and trying to put the game away, Gushiken broke up a Patrick Mahomes throw to Rashee Rice and forced a punt that helped send the game to overtime.

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for Ole Miss in the NFL.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart missed most of Monday night’s game against the Rams with a knee injury, and while nothing official has been announced, early indications are that it could be a serious season-ending setback.

Here’s how all of the former Rebels performed in Week 2.

(Information from an Ole Miss Athletics press release was used in this article.)

Rebels in NFL: Week 2 Results

New England Patriots 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 3

Patriots

Ben Brown, OL

Played five snaps on special teams in a 20-3 win over the Steelers.

Steelers

DK Metcalf, WR

Finished with four catches for 27 yards in the loss to New England.

Carolina Panthers 34, Atlanta Falcons 3

Panthers

Princely Umanmielen, LB

Played 32 defensive snaps, finishing with two tackles in a win over the Falcons.

Falcons

Jared Ivey, LB

Played 24 defensive snaps in the loss to Carolina.

New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 17

Ravens

Tavius Robinson, OLB

Recorded two total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in the loss to New Orleans.

Cincinnati Bengals 20, Houston Texans 6

Bengals

Cedric Johnson, DE

Recorded three total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in a 20-6 win over the Texans.

Cleveland Browns 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

Browns

Sam Williams, DE

Recorded three tackles in a 23-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Tennessee Titans 20

Eagles

Elijah Moore, WR

Inactive.

Denver Broncos 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Broncos

Evan Engram, TE

Hauled in one catch for 17 yards in a 20-13 win over the Jaguars.

DJ Jones, DT

Played 25 defensive snaps, finishing with one tackle in the win over Jacksonville.

Las Vegas Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 14

Raiders

JJ Pegues, DT

Inactive.

Chargers

Tre Harris, WR

Hauled in one catch for 53 yards in the loss to Las Vegas. The 53-yard reception was the longest of his NFL career and the 10th-longest passing play of the NFL season.

Deane Leonard, CB

Inactive.

Seattle Seahawks 31, Arizona Cardinals 7

Cardinals

Walter Nolen III, DT

Recorded two tackles and one quarterback hit in the loss to Seattle.

Jayden Williams, OL

Played two snaps in the loss to the Seahawks.

Wydett Williams Jr., S

Played eight total snaps in the loss to Seattle.

Dallas Cowboys 37, Washington Commanders 20

Cowboys

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Played 17 total snaps in the 37-20 win over Washington.

San Francisco 49ers 35, Miami Dolphins 13

49ers

Jordan Watkins, WR

Inactive.

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Indianapolis Colts 30 (OT)

Colts

Tahj Chambers, LB

Played 27 snaps on special teams, finishing with one solo tackle.

Kapena Gushiken, S

Recorded two tackles, including one tackle for loss, and broke up a crucial third-down pass late in the game.

Laquon Treadwell, WR

Hauled in three catches for 61 yards, including a 48-yard reception in overtime that helped set up the Colts for a game-tying field goal.

Chiefs

Diego Pounds, OL

Inactive.

Los Angeles Rams 28, New York Giants 6

Giants

Jaxson Dart, QB

Went 3-of-5 passing for 20 yards before leaving the game due to injury.

Buffalo Bills 34, Detroit Lions 24

Bills

Dawson Knox, TE

Finished with two catches for five yards, including a second-quarter touchdown, as the Bills defeated the Lions 34-24 on Thursday Night Football.

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos, CB, Washington Commanders

A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil, OT, Washington Commanders

Practice Squad