Jaxson Dart knee injury may wipe out former Rebels QB’s season

Jaxson Dart’s second NFL season might already be over.

Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday that the former Ole Miss quarterback’s left knee is in worse shape than the Giants first expected. The injury could keep him out for the rest of the year.

That’s a gut punch for a young player who’d barely gotten going.

Nothing’s official yet. Yahoo’s Sean Leahy wrote Giants coach John Harbaugh was set to meet with reporters and fill in the details.

The timeline tells most of the story, though. X-rays came back negative Monday night. Dart then had an MRI on Tuesday after the team flew home from Los Angeles.

That MRI is where things seem to have gone south.

How the Jaxson Dart knee injury happened

It happened fast.

On the Giants’ opening series against the Rams, Dart dropped back on third down and looked deep.

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns wrote that Rams defenders Josaiah Stewart and Byron Young hit him just as he released the ball. His left knee bent awkwardly while he was still off the ground.

Dart dropped to the turf and grabbed the knee. Trainers rushed out to check on him.

At first, there were a few reasons for hope. Bahns reported the Giants had a cart ready, but Dart passed on it and walked slowly down the sideline himself.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge also noted in the broadcast he didn’t go straight into the X-ray room.

He was listed as questionable. Then he was ruled out.

Leahy wrote that Dart came back out later without his uniform on. He watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

His night ended at 3 of 5 for 20 yards on that single drive, per CBS. The Giants punted.

The Rebs product was trending up

That’s what makes this one hurt.

The Rebels sent Dart to the NFL with plenty of expectations. In Year 2, he looked like he was starting to meet them.

Look at Week 1. Dart beat the Dallas Cowboys by going 23 of 29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Bahns called it the best outing of his career by passer rating.

Cowboys fans won’t be sending flowers. Everybody else should.

A good opener doesn’t guarantee a big season. But it sure hinted he’d taken a step.

Now the Rebs faithful who’ve tracked every one of his pro snaps have to sit and wait on a medical update instead.

Giants highlights from a rough night

Here’s the quick version on New York.

Jameis Winston took over and struggled. He went 11 of 27 for 111 yards with one interception and two sacks, per Yahoo Sports.

The Giants gave him a two-year, $13 million extension before Week 1.

Bahns believes Winston’s starting experience and a softer upcoming schedule could help New York hang in there. The Giants host Tennessee and Arizona next.

Dart wasn’t the only one banged up. Malik Nabers had his right shoulder pop out and back in, then returned.

Brian Burns suffered a low ankle sprain and called it “nothing serious.” Andrew Thomas hurt his groin late.

What comes next for Dart

Everything now depends on what the MRI showed and what Harbaugh shares.

If it’s as serious as reported, Dart’s comeback becomes a long-term project.

For a quarterback who looked like he was finding his footing, that’s the toughest part.

Ole Miss fans have seen him handle adversity before. He’ll need that same toughness now.