Kewan Lacy’s questionable status looms over Ole Miss trip to Florida

Earlier this week, Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said running back Kewan Lacy would likely be a game time decision for this week.

Based on the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report, Lacy is on track for that status in two days when No. 4 Ole Miss squares off against No. 21 Florida. He was listed as questionable in Wednesday’s report.

Lacy left Saturday’s win against LSU midway through the third quarter and the immediate aftermath shows why the Rebels are better with him on the field.

The box score doesn’t tell the whole story, mostly because the post‑Lacy rushing numbers got warped by a 20‑yard sack and two kneel‑downs for minus‑6 yards. Strip those out and the actual rushing plays after he exited produced 36 yards on six attempts, a clean 6.0 yards per carry. The offense didn’t suddenly forget how to run the ball. It just stopped functioning the same way.

Ole Miss finished with 426 yards on 73 plays, and you can split the pre and post numbers right at Lacy’s last snap. The immediate drop was sharper than the full‑game split suggests. After his final carry, the next 14 offensive plays produced only 46 yards, no points and a rough 3.3 yards per play.

The drive he left on pushed into LSU territory, but a holding call stalled it out and Lucas Carneiro missed a 53‑yard field goal. The next possession was even worse: seven plays for five yards, including that 20‑yard sack of Trinidad Chambliss, before a punt.

So, from Lacy’s last touch until the fourth quarter, it was 14 plays, 46 yards, zero points and an offense that looked nothing like the one averaging 6.8 yards per snap with him on the field.

It was a pretty stark reminder of how different Ole Miss can be when its most reliable playmaker isn’t available.

Here’s the full report posted Wednesday night.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Out

CB #16 Dorian Barney

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

LB #30 JaMichael Garrett

CB #32 Victor Lincoln Jr.

OL #70 Jalan Chapman

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

S #19 MJ Preston

S #35 Craig Tutt

Florida

Questionable