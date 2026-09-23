SEC power rankings: Imagine the SEC group chat after this weekend

That was certainly an entertaining Saturday of SEC football.

Ole Miss got its revenge against Lane Kiffin. Alabama needed a weather delay to remember its playing football and not hopscotch. Missouri trailed Troy 10-0 at one point. Kentucky showed the first half against Alabama was no fluke, while the Aggies got the disappointment started early this season. Auburn couldn’t stop Jadan Baugh with 22 defenders, let alone 11. Mississippi State’s Kamario Taylor continues to make fans nervous about the offseason transfer portal. Arkansas fans must’ve stocked up on brown paper bags. And Vanderbilt needed some divine intervention to win its game.

And they say college football is broken and needs saving. After a weekend like that, the sport seems just fine as it is.

The results from the weekend, though, did necessitate some movement in the SEC Power Rankings. Here are a few notes about the movement:

Really considered moving Ole Miss all the way to the top, but Texas beating then-No. 1 Ohio State is too big of a win to leap over.

LSU and Texas A&M both fell with the Aggies falling the furthest because a) it lost to Kentucky of all teams and b) looked mediocre for the second consecutive week.

There really does feel like there’s a significant drop off after the top three teams below. Is Missouri the fourth best team in the SEC? Maybe. Maybe not. But who else would you put there?

Mississippi State moved up a couple of spots with its second SEC win under Jeff Lebby. Taylor is playing like a quarterback capable of single-handedly beating any team.

Vanderbilt moved up one spot. Not because of its “what the hell just happened” style of win, but because South Carolina lost to Mississippi State.

As for this week’s bit of fun with the rankings, I imagined what each team would send after its game to a group chat with all 16 SEC teams in it. And without further ado, here are this week’s SEC power rankings.

Taylor’s SEC Power Rankings

1. Texas

Last week: def. UTSA, 30-6

SEC group chat message: What a weekend right? Texas A&M lost and Oklahoma barely survived New Mexico. Lol. No, I don’t want to talk about our game.

2. Ole Miss

Last week: def. No. 7 LSU, 32-24

SEC group chat message: Suck that Rebel **** *****!!!!! @LSU

3. Georgia

Last week: def. Arkansas, 45-17

SEC group chat message: Y’all seriously never noticed our d-line running drills during our games? How badly were we beating all y’all?

4. Missouri

Last week: def. Troy, 27-17

SEC group chat message: We’re 3-0. Please do not investigate further.

5. Alabama

Last week: def. Florida State, 50-36

SEC group chat message: Please support the PCSA so Saban comes back.

6. LSU

Last week: lost to No. 8 Ole Miss, 32-24

SEC group chat message: If we had Ole Miss’ players we would’ve won that game.

7. Florida

Last week: def. Auburn, 44-29

SEC group chat message: We’ll have whatever the oddmakers are having.

8. Kentucky

Last week: def. No. 9 Texas A&M, 31-21

SEC group chat message: Y’all are going to think it’s basketball season with what we’re about to do.

9. Texas A&M

Last week: lost to Kentucky, 31-21

SEC group chat message: No, no, no, no, no, no….

10. Tennessee

Last week: def. Kennesaw State, 42-9

SEC group chat message: There can only be one UT that wears orange and white.

11. Mississippi State

Last week: def. South Carolina, 41-34

SEC group chat message: Can we please enjoy one season of Kamario Taylor without worrying about one of you heathens poaching him?

12. Oklahoma

Last week: def. New Mexico, 14-6

SEC group chat message: We can’t find our offense. Has anyone seen it?

13. Auburn

Last week: lost to Florida, 44-29

SEC group chat message: Think Jadan Baugh just scored again.

14. Vanderbilt

Last week: def. NC State, 35-31

SEC group chat message: Another win, just like we drew it up. Yup, went exactly as planned. Please don’t look past the final score.

15. South Carolina

Last week: lost to Mississippi State, 41-34

SEC group chat message: Can someone send us Jimmy Sexton’s phone number?

16. Arkansas