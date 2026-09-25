Nine Rebels are out, but Kewan Lacy is still Ole Miss’ biggest question

No SEC team will be without more players than No. 4 Ole Miss.

The Rebels have nine players listed as out in Thursday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report. However, none of the nine are the player Ole Miss fans are most concerned about being available against No. 21 Florida.

Running back Kewan Lacy was listed as questionable in the report, which is in line with coach Pete Golding’s assessment Monday that Lacy would be a game-time decision. Considering Lacy’s impact on the game, having his status in limbo forces the Gators to prepare for two different versions of the Ole Miss offense.

If Lacy plays, Florida has to worry about him, plus Trinidad Chambliss and his deep stable of pass catchers. Without Lacy, the Gators can focus solely on Chambliss.

So, don’t expect to see anything definitive about Lacy’s status until kickoff and the broadcasters tell us if Lacy is suited up or not.

Beyond Lacy, though, the Gators don’t have to worry too much about the nine players already declared out for Saturday afternoon’s game.

Of those nine, they have a combined 34 offensive and defensive snaps. More than half of those snaps belong to cornerback Dorian Barney and safety MJ Preston against Charlotte. Offensive lineman Emanuel Faulkner has six offensive snaps, all against Charlotte.

The remaining Rebels have little to no playing time this season. That means their unavailability won’t have a large impact on Ole Miss. The secondary will be thinner and some new special teams players may have to step in, but this is a list of injured players Ole Miss can live with.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Out

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

CB #16 Dorian Barney

S #19 MJ Preston

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

LB #30 JaMichael Garrett

CB #32 Victor Lincoln Jr.

S #35 Craig Tutt

OL #70 Jalan Chapman

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

Florida

Questionable