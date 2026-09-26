Ole Miss is riding high, but The Swamp can change that quickly

This weekend Ole Miss is headed to Gainesville, Florida to play the University of Florida in their home territory.

Entering The Swamp is not an easy task due to the intensity of their stadium.

After winning such an emotional game last week against LSU, Ole Miss needs to be ready to jump back in and be prepared for this game.

Ole Miss through three games

This season there has been a lot of eyes on Ole Miss awaiting for the return of Lane Kiffin in Oxford. The team managed to get their revenge, winning against LSU 32-24.

Coming off of such an emotional win, Ole Miss needs to be ready to jump back into the season and focus. They will need to be 100% focused when playing in The Swamp.

Running back Kewan Lacy is currently listed as a game-time decision for this week’s game due to a shoulder injury. Even if Lacy is unable to play this week, the team’s offense is still such a strong force to go up against.

The Opponent: Florida

This year Florida’s team is looking a little different.

Jon Sumrall is the Gators new head coach after leading Tulane to the College Football Playoff. So far, he has seemed to have done a good job for the team since they are currently 3-0 in their season.

Florida has an excellent offensive team with running back Jadan Baugh and quarterback Aaron Philo. Baugh has shown this season that he is an explosive playmaker and Philo has shown that he thrives when being pressured by a team’s defense.

During this week’s press conference for Florida, a reporter brought up how the Gators are favored for this week’s game against Ole Miss. Coach Sumrall then responded with, “Who has us favored against these guys?” Which was then followed by, “there are a lot of good drugs out there.”

Seems to be that Sumrall is a bit doubtful for a win going into this game against Ole Miss.

Vegas oddsmakers currently have Ole Miss as the 3.5-point underdogs for this upcoming game. However, there is much action with people betting on Ole Miss to end up coming out on top.

No matter who the favored team is, anything can happen during this game. Each time Ole Miss has been doubted this season they keep managing a way to win.

As long as they go into this game fully focused and are able to drown out the noise of the opposing team’s fans, they should be able to win, continuing on as 4-0.