Florida is the last hurdle before Ole Miss finally gets a break

There are plenty of reasons for Ole Miss to have a letdown Saturday at Florida.

The Rebels are coming off one of the most emotionally charged games they will play all season. ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Oxford. A record crowd packed Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Lane Kiffin was back on the opposite sideline. LSU was ranked No. 7, Ole Miss was No. 8 and the first top-10 meeting between the programs since 1962 ended with the Rebels celebrating a 32-24 victory.

Now Ole Miss has to leave all of that behind, go on the road for the first time this season and play No. 21 Florida in Gainesville.

If someone is looking for an example of a trap game, this would be it. However, the schedule gives Pete Golding a simple message that could help prevent it.

Ole Miss doesn’t play next week. After Florida, the Rebels are off until their Oct. 10 trip to Vanderbilt.

That makes Saturday less like another game in the middle of a long grind and more like the finish line of the first portion of Ole Miss’ season. There is no reason to save anything for next week.

No opponent waiting seven days later. No quick turnaround. No need to start thinking about how sore legs will feel Monday morning or how quickly players have to recover for another SEC game.

Ole Miss can empty the tank in Gainesville knowing there is a bye week waiting on the other side.

That doesn’t guarantee the Rebels will avoid a letdown. College football doesn’t work that way.

The danger after a game like LSU isn’t usually that players consciously decide the next opponent doesn’t matter. Nobody inside the Manning Center is going to spend this week saying Florida isn’t important.

The concern is the subconscious drop.

Against LSU, nobody needed to manufacture intensity. It was LSU. It was Kiffin against Golding. It was a top-10 matchup under the lights with national attention surrounding the game from the beginning of the day until the end of the night.

Florida requires Ole Miss to create some of that urgency itself.

That’s where trap games become dangerous.

It isn’t necessarily about effort in the obvious sense. It’s about whether a team tackles with the same urgency, communicates with the same precision, protects the football with the same care and handles the small details with the same concentration it had when every player spent the previous week knowing how much the LSU game meant.

A five-percent drop in emotion might not matter. A five-percent drop in execution will.

And doing it in Gainesville makes the equation even more difficult. Saturday will be Ole Miss’ first true road game of the season. There won’t be 70,000-plus people there hoping Ole Miss succeeds.

There also won’t be another game for two weeks. That’s the part Golding can use.

The message this week doesn’t have to be complicated.

Give us one more.

One more week of preparation. One more Saturday of playing with the same attention to detail. One more game before players get an opportunity to recover physically and mentally.

Then take the break.

In some ways, that might be easier than asking a team to immediately begin another month-long grind following an emotional win.

Ole Miss doesn’t have to look at Florida as the beginning of what comes next. It can look at Florida as the end of what it already started.

There is nothing to save for next week. Give everything you got against Florida, then rest.