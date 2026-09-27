The Florida loss wasn’t on Kewan Lacy, but Ole Miss clearly missed him

Ole Miss didn’t walk into Gainesville expecting one player to carry the night. Football doesn’t work that way.

But there are moments when a missing piece doesn’t just change the picture, it changes the feel of the whole game. Saturday was one of those moments.

The Rebels played without star running back Kewan Lacy, and you could see the difference before the offense ever crossed midfield.

Fourth-and-1 from their own 35 on the opening drive. Ole Miss went for it, stayed aggressive, trusted its run game. And instead of moving the chains, JT Lindsey got stacked up and lost four yards.

Nobody can say Lacy definitely gets that first down, but it’s hard not to wonder what that play looks like with the SEC’s most punishing back in the backfield.

That theme carried through the night.

Ole Miss finished with 137 rushing yards on 27 carries, a respectable 4.7 yards per attempt on paper. But the longest run of the game was a 16-yarder by Makhi Frazier. Chambliss led the team in rushing with 47 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsey had 35 yards on 11 carries. Frazier added 44.

They all ran hard. They all fought for yards. They all did what they could.

It just wasn’t the same.

Chambliss said it plainly.

“Missing Kewan definitely hurts. He’s a dynamic player. He puts a lot of pressure on defensive coordinators,” he said. “But I don’t think there’s a big drop-off in our running back room. I love how J.T. plays. I love how Makhi plays. They’re all tough-nosed running backs.”

He’s right about the room. It’s a good group. But Lacy is different. He changes how defenses line up. He changes how safeties fit the run. He changes how linebackers hesitate when they see him take a handoff.

Florida didn’t have to worry about any of that. And in a game where the Gators ran for more than 300 yards, the contrast was impossible to ignore.

Pete Golding didn’t let anyone turn the loss into a one-player story.

“This is the greatest team sport ever invented,” he said. “We came with 74 dudes. That’s plenty of guys. This isn’t an excuse about who played or who didn’t play. It’s always going to be a next-man-up mentality.”

He’s right. The loss wasn’t on Lacy. The defense couldn’t get stops. Florida controlled the line of scrimmage. Ole Miss never got the possessions it needed to let the offense stack scores. Even with Lacy, that part doesn’t magically fix itself.

But the offense missed his presence. Missed his burst. Missed the way he turns three yards into eight. Missed the way he forces defenses to respect every carry. The Rebels had to piece together the run game instead of leaning on the guy who usually sets the tone.

The good news is the timing. Ole Miss has a bye week. Lacy gets more time to heal. More time to get right. More time to be ready when the Rebels go to Vanderbilt.

Football is a team sport. One player doesn’t make or break a season. But losing a player like Lacy can really, really hurt. Saturday was a reminder of that. And the next time Ole Miss lines up for fourth-and-1, it might have its best option back in the huddle.