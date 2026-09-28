What CFP history says about Ole Miss after Florida

It may feel like it after a humiliating loss to Florida, but the sky isn’t falling in Oxford.

Ole Miss lost by 24 points to the Gators and didn’t look great in any aspect of the game. The offense had some good moments, but plenty of bad ones to wipe them out. The defense had a really, really bad game that’s already been documented. Even special teams struggled.

True to form, fans made their displeasure known instantly. But the season is four games old. There are eight more to go and plenty of chances for Ole Miss to reach the goals it set for itself.

A spot in the College Football Playoff is still realistically within reach. Thanks to the 12‑team format, history says a loss like the one to Florida isn’t an automatic disqualification.

Depending on your definition of a blowout, 12 teams have made the CFP since 2014 after losing a game by 14 points or more. Two of those teams lost by 25 points or more. Both matter for Ole Miss. In 2024, Clemson lost 34-3 to Georgia in the opener and still made the field. Last season, Tulane lost 45-10 to Ole Miss in Week 4 and made it too.

So a big early loss isn’t impossible to overcome. But Clemson and Tulane both needed to win their conference championship games to get in. That’s a lot harder to do in the SEC than in the ACC or the American.

It’s also worth noting that no team in the 12‑team format has earned an at‑large bid after losing a game by 20 or more points in the first month of the season. Alabama last year came closest, but its loss to Florida State was by 14.

Before the expanded format, no team made the four‑team field after suffering a 20‑plus‑point loss in its first four games. And of the 12 teams to win a national championship in the playoff era, only one lost a game by multiple touchdowns. That was Ohio State in 2014, losing 35-21 to Virginia Tech in Week 2.

No CFP‑era national champion has suffered a 20‑plus‑point regular‑season loss.

If you’re looking for a doom‑and‑gloom stat for Ole Miss, that’s the one.

But it’s not impossible. The historical evidence shows the door to the CFP hasn’t closed. The precedent for surviving a 20‑plus‑point early loss as an at‑large team is basically nonexistent, but the path isn’t gone. And who would argue against Ole Miss if it beats either No. 1 Texas or No. 2 Georgia? That might even put the Rebels in the SEC title game, and playing in that is almost always a ticket to the playoff.

Will it be easy? No. Is it doable? Yes.

That’s why the sky isn’t falling in Oxford. It’s just very cloudy and windy right now.