Monday, Oct. 5, is deadline for voter registration for Nov. 3 midterm elections

Mississippians can register to vote in the Nov. 3 federal midterm election by mail, at their local county circuit clerk’s offices or Department of Public Safety offices through Monday.

The midterm elections will determine control of both chambers of Congress. In Mississippi, a U.S. Senate race tops the ticket, which includes contested general elections for all four of the state’s U.S. House districts.

For those wishing to register in person at their county circuit clerk’s office, those offices will also be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

All mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked on or before Oct. 5. Mail-in applications are available here, or from a local circuit clerk’s office. The addresses for the offices of local circuit clerks can be found on the Secretary of state’s county election information page.

READ MORE: Mississippi Today’s midterm voter guide: Who’s running? What are the issues? When and how do I vote?

For those who are already registered to vote, in-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available in circuit clerks’ offices. To learn more about the updated procedure for in-person absentee voting, click here.

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Mississippi voters are required to present a photo ID. Those who do not present an acceptable form of photo ID are entitled to cast an affidavit ballot, but must then present an ID in their local circuit clerk’s office within five business days. For voter ID information or help obtaining valid identification, call 1-800-829-6786.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.