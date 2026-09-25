Theatre Oxford Brings Romantic Comedy ‘Almost, Maine’ to the Powerhouse

Theatre Oxford will bring love, laughter and a little heartbreak to the Powerhouse next weekend with its production of “Almost, Maine,” a romantic comedy by John Cariani.

Directed by Alyssa P. Lee, the play will be presented three times: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2; 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Set beneath the northern lights on a clear, moonless winter night, “Almost, Maine” follows the residents of the fictional remote town of Almost as they navigate the surprises, complications and occasional heartbreaks of love.

Rather than following a single storyline, Cariani’s 2004 play is made up of nine interconnected short plays, each exploring a different side of romance, relationships, loss and hope.

Throughout the evening, characters find themselves falling in and out of love, sometimes literally, through situations that range from funny and unusual to touching and bittersweet.

Under Lee’s direction, Theatre Oxford’s production offers audiences an evening of stories about the strange

and unexpected ways people find, and sometimes lose, love.

Tickets are $20 for nonmembers, $18 for seniors and students, and $15 for Theatre Oxford and Yoknapatawpha Arts Council members.

Tickets can be purchased through the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council website.