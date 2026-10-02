Ole Miss brings momentum home for showdown with Missouri

Ole Miss finally gets to play in front of its home crowd again, and the timing couldn’t be much better.

After nearly a month on the road, the Rebels return to Gillom Athletics Performance Center on Friday night to host Missouri in a matchup that already carries some SEC weight.

Both teams opened league play with wins, both sit at 7‑5 overall, and both know how quickly momentum can swing once October arrives.

It’s also the first meeting between the two since last year’s SEC Tournament thriller, a five‑set Ole Miss victory that pushed the Rebels into the quarterfinals.

That match had everything you’d want. Long rallies, late drama, and a 16‑14 finish in the fifth. Four of the last six meetings have gone the distance, and there’s no reason to think Friday won’t feel just as competitive.

Ole Miss enters the night fresh off a dominant 3‑0 sweep at Alabama, a match where the Rebels looked as sharp as they have all season.

They held the Crimson Tide to a -.022 hitting percentage, their best defensive performance against an SEC opponent since 2017. Melia Johnson led the way with 13 kills, Cameron Bradley posted 18 digs, and Keirstyn Carlton added four kills and six blocks.

Rebels coach Bre Henry liked what she saw.

“I’m really excited to go 3‑0. It always feels good to get a sweep, especially on the road. We had the ability to train all week and wait for a Sunday match, and we got the most out of our training and were able to produce on Sunday.”

The defensive turnaround wasn’t accidental. Ole Miss spent the week tightening its block and floor defense, and the results showed immediately.

“I think that goes back to us relying on our training,” Henry said. “To see us reap the benefits of that training right away was really important for the team and the staff. It kind of filled our confidence bucket again.”

Getting Carlton and Bradley back healthy has helped stabilize everything. Bradley continues to lead the SEC in digs per set at 5.02 and ranks seventh nationally. Carlton’s return gives Ole Miss a true two‑way threat in the middle.

“It felt really good to be whole again,” Henry said. “Our floor defense executed the scout really well. The block did a really good job with the first step, having great lineups, protecting the edges and following the scout.”

The Rebels will need that same defensive edge against Missouri. The Tigers are 8‑5 and opened SEC play with a win over LSU. They’ve been streaky at times, but they’re physical at the net and have enough firepower to stretch matches deep. Ole Miss has already shown it can handle long nights, going 15‑9 in sets three through five this season.

There’s also a milestone watch: opposite hitter Jorda Crook is just 11 kills away from reaching 1,000 for her career. She’s been one of the most reliable attackers in the SEC over the last three seasons, and Gillom would love nothing more than to see her hit the mark at home.

Ole Miss is also undefeated when its serve is clicking. The Rebels are 7‑0 when recording at least seven aces and 0‑5 when they don’t reach that number. With Missouri’s block and size, earning free points from the service line could be the difference.

Friday also marks Dig Pink night, one of the program’s most popular home events.

“I’m really excited,” Henry said. “Ole Miss fans love SEC play and love to show up for SEC play, so having those matches at home is important for us. The first night is our Dig Pink night, so show up and wear pink.”

It’s been nearly a month since Ole Miss played at Gillom. The Rebels return with confidence, momentum, and a chance to stack another SEC win. And if recent history is any indication, they might want to settle in — matches between these two tend to go long.